Stuart Hogg propels Montpellier to huge Top 14 win as Scotland centurion's switch to stand-off explained
Stuart Hogg helped kick Montpellier to an important 16-0 victory over La Rochelle as they attempt to move away from the relegation places in France’s Top 14.
Joan Caudullo’s team moved up to 11th place in the standings after a much-needed victory over La Rochelle, who drop down to fourth place. And former Scotland internationalist Hogg landed 11 points for the hosts at GGL Stadium, firing over three penalties and a conversion.
The 32-year-old, who came back from retirement this summer with Montpellier, has been switched from a full-back - where he won the bulk of his 100 Scotland caps - to a stand-off, and is flourishing in that role. He played 69 minutes on Saturday afternoon before being replaced by Thomas Vincent.
Speaking before the match, Montpellier head coach Caudullo said: “We have a difficulty in this position and Stuart, who is not a training ten, brings us a lot strategically. He no longer has his 20-year-old legs, which can be seen when he plays at full-back, but he has enormous qualities in animation, for diving into intervals and he communicates a lot.”
Montpellier have an option to extend Hogg’s contract for the 2025/26 season, although he has already suffered fitness issues this campaign due to calf and thigh issues. There is also the uncertainty over an impending court case which is due to take place next month surrounding various accusations of domestic harassment against his ex-wife and mother of his four children.
Jonny Gray, who has been left out of the Scotland squad for the Autumn internationals next month, helped Bordeaux Begles go provisionally top of the table. The lock played 48 minutes in their 19-6 home win over Pau.
Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend will be keeping tabs on the Sunday night match in France, however, with two of his players set to do battle at the Stade Ernest-Wallon. Blair Kinghorn has been selected on the wing for Toulouse, while Ben White retains his starting place for Toulon at scrum-half.
