Stafford McDowall learns ban fate as Glasgow Warriors centre to miss important matches

Toulon incident deemed a red card offence

Sign up to our Rugby Union newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stafford McDowall will miss three important matches for Glasgow Warriors after being handed a suspension for “making reckless contact” with an opponent’s eye during the weekend defeat by Toulon in the Champions Cup.

The Scotland centre’s ban covers both legs of the 1872 Cup clash with Edinburgh and the European tie against Racing 92 at Scotstoun. He will be free to play from January 13 next year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The incident at Stade Mayol on Sunday was missed during the game but EPCR, which governs the European club competitions, received a citing complaint from match citing commissioner Deker Govender which alleged McDowall made contact with the eye or eye area of the Toulon No 8 Facundo Isa. The incident was deemed to reach the threshold of a red card, in contravention of Law 9.12.

Glasgow's Stafford McDowall has been banned for three matches by the EPCR. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group) | SNS Group

McDowall’s case was heard via video by an independent disciplinary committee chaired by Antony Davies of England and including Ken Owens of Wales and Stefan Terblanche of South Africa.

The player accepted he had made reckless contact with the eye and the panel decided the offending was at the low-end of the scale of seriousness, imposing an entry point of six weeks’ suspension. That was then cut by three weeks due to his good disciplinary record and timely acceptance of the charge, meaning the ban is for three weeks.

“Taking into account the playing schedule over the festive period, he will be free to play from 13 January 2025,” said a statement. Both the player and EPCR have the right to appeal the decision.