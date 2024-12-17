Glasgow Warriors player cited and faces suspension after Toulon incident

Centre alleged to have made contact with eye area of Isa

Sign up to our Rugby Union newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stafford McDowall, the Glasgow Warriors, centre has been cited for an incident during Sunday’s Champions Cup defeat by RC Toulon in France.

McDowall is alleged to have made contact with the eye or eye area of Toulon forward Facundo Isa and will now face a disciplinary hearing on Thursday which could result in a suspension.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The complaint was made by the match Citing Commissioner, Deker Govender of South Africa.

Glasgow Warriors' Stafford McDowall has been cited. | SNS Group

A statement from EPCR, the body that runs the European tournaments, said: “McDowall is alleged to have made contact with the eye or eye area of RC Toulon No 8 Facundo Isa, which actions were deemed reaching the threshold of a red card, in contravention of Law 9.12.

“Antony Davies (England, Chair), Ken Owens (Wales) and Stefan Terblanche (South Africa) have been appointed to sit as an independent Disciplinary Committee to hear the Citing Complaint. The hearing will take place on the morning of Thursday 19 December 2024.”

The suspension tariff for making eye contact is as follows:

Intentional Contact with Eye(s) – which, under World Rugby’s Sanctions for Foul Play, carries the following sanction entry points – Low-end: 12 weeks; Mid-range: 18 weeks; Top-end: 24-208 weeks

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reckless contact with Eye(s) – which, under World Rugby’s Sanctions for Foul Play, carries the following sanction entry points – Low-end: 6 weeks; Mid-range: 12 weeks; Top-end: 18-208 weeks