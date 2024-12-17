Glasgow Warriors player cited and faces suspension after Toulon incident
Stafford McDowall, the Glasgow Warriors, centre has been cited for an incident during Sunday’s Champions Cup defeat by RC Toulon in France.
McDowall is alleged to have made contact with the eye or eye area of Toulon forward Facundo Isa and will now face a disciplinary hearing on Thursday which could result in a suspension.
The complaint was made by the match Citing Commissioner, Deker Govender of South Africa.
A statement from EPCR, the body that runs the European tournaments, said: “McDowall is alleged to have made contact with the eye or eye area of RC Toulon No 8 Facundo Isa, which actions were deemed reaching the threshold of a red card, in contravention of Law 9.12.
“Antony Davies (England, Chair), Ken Owens (Wales) and Stefan Terblanche (South Africa) have been appointed to sit as an independent Disciplinary Committee to hear the Citing Complaint. The hearing will take place on the morning of Thursday 19 December 2024.”
The suspension tariff for making eye contact is as follows:
Intentional Contact with Eye(s) – which, under World Rugby’s Sanctions for Foul Play, carries the following sanction entry points – Low-end: 12 weeks; Mid-range: 18 weeks; Top-end: 24-208 weeks
Reckless contact with Eye(s) – which, under World Rugby’s Sanctions for Foul Play, carries the following sanction entry points – Low-end: 6 weeks; Mid-range: 12 weeks; Top-end: 18-208 weeks
Contact with Eye area – which, under World Rugby’s Sanctions for Foul Play, carries the following sanction entry points – Low-end: 4 weeks; Mid-range: 8 weeks; Top-end: 12-52 weeks.
Comments
