Training ground setback forces South Africa into squad change ahead of Scotland match at Murrayfield
South Africa have been forced into another squad change ahead of Sunday’s match against Scotland after forward Ruan Nortje suffered a leg injury in training in Edinburgh.
Nortje, 26, who established himself in the second row during the recent successful Rugby Championship campaign, has been ruled out of the remainder of the Sprigbboks’ European tour which will also see them play England and Wales.
Jean Kleyn, part of South Africa’s Rugby World Cup-winning squad last year, has been called up to replace Nortje and will join the Springboks in Edinburgh on Friday.
Kleyn, 31, who came off the bench in the World Cup final win over France, has not played for the national team this season following a lengthy spell out with an eye injury but made his return for Munster in the United Rugby Championship in September.
Nortje was injured during training on Wednesday and Kleyn will now join RG Snyman, Franco Mostert and Eben Etzebeth as the locks in the squad
“It’s sad to lose Ruan to injury, as he’s had a fantastic season and really made a strong statement after injuries initially prompted his call-up to the squad,” said Rassie Erasmus, the South Africa head coach. “He certainly grabbed the opportunity with both hands, and we wish him luck with his recovery.
“Ruan’s injury opens the door for Jean to make a return to the national squad for the first time this season, and judging by his performances for Munster since making a comeback to the Vodacom URC combined with his familiarity of our structures and being a regular in our team last season, we are excited to welcome him back.
“He’s also played with most of the players in the squad and is familiar with the conditions in the UK as he’s based in Ireland, so he should slot in with ease.”
Erasmus, who will name his team to face Scotland on Friday, has already lost Frans Malherbe, Jan-Hendrik Wessels and Damian Willemse from his original tour squad due to injuries.
