Six Nations: Eddie Jones announces England squad to face Scotland

England head coach Eddie Jones has named his 23-man squad ahead of this Saturday’s Calcutta Cup match at BT Murrayfield.

Jones has made just one change to his starting XV from the team that defeated Wales last time out, with Wasps’ Number 8 Nathan Hughes returning from injury.

Hughes sustained knee ligament damage while playing for Wasps in December, and replaces Sam Simmonds of Exeter Chiefs, who drops out of the squad altogether after playing against both Italy and Wales.

Simmonds was replaced at half time during the 12-6 win over Wales, and will likely miss the rest of the tournament.

Billy Vunipola, who would normally get the nod at Number 8, is still unavailable due to a broken arm but Fiji-born Hughes is more similar to Vunipola in style than the more mobile Simmonds.

Jonathan Joseph retains his starting place at outside centre, with Ben Te’o having to make do with a seat on the bench.

On the bench, Joe Marler replaces Alec Hepburn after serving a six-week ban for a dangerous clear-out and will provide cover for loosehead prop Mako Vunipola.

Aside from Marler in for Hepburn, Jones has named an unchanged bench.

James Haskell, who is also available for selection after completing a ban, hasn’t made Jones’ final 23-man squad.

Dylan Hartley, who will captain the side at Murrayfield, will become England’s second most-capped player in history when he makes his 92nd appearance on Saturday.

Speaking ahead of the match, Jones said: “We are really excited about this game and we will need to be very tough and relentless in our defence to keep the pressure on this Scottish team.

“They are renowned for their attack so we will need to put pressure on them, create opportunities through our defence for our attack, and convert those opportunities to points.

“Nathan [Hughes] has worked hard on his fitness. I’ve never seen him in better physical condition so we are looking forward to him playing. Nathan has a key role in defence and in us gaining momentum in attack.”

England team to play Scotland

15 Mike Brown (Harlequins 66 caps)

14 Anthony Watson (Bath Rugby 30 caps)

13 Jonathan Joseph (Bath Rugby 37 caps)

12 Owen Farrell (Saracens 55 caps)

11 Jonny May (Leicester Tigers 31 caps)

10 George Ford (Leicester Tigers 42 caps)

9 Danny Care (Harlequins 78 caps)

1 Mako Vunipola (Saracens 46 caps)

2 Dylan Hartley (Northampton Saints 91 caps)

3 Dan Cole (Leicester Tigers 79 caps)

4 Joe Launchbury (Wasps 49 caps)

5 Maro Itoje (Saracens 16 caps)

6 Courtney Lawes (Northampton Saints 63 caps)

7 Chris Robshaw (Harlequins 61 caps)

8 Nathan Hughes (Wasps 12 caps)

Replacements

16 Jamie George (Saracens 22 caps), 17 Joe Marler (Harlequins 53 caps), 18 Harry Williams (Exeter Chiefs 7 caps), 19 George Kruis (Saracens 23 caps), 20 Sam Underhill (Bath Rugby 5 caps), 21 Richard Wigglesworth (Saracens 28 caps), 22 Ben Te’o (Worcester Warriors 10 caps), 23 Jack Nowell (Exeter Chiefs 25 caps).

