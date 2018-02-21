Six Nations: Gregor Townsend names team to face England in Calcutta Cup

Gregor Townsend has kept faith with the same starting XV that faced France as Scotland prepare to host England in the Calcutta Cup match this weekend.

Townsend has made just three changes to his 23-man squad, all on the bench, with Edinburgh tighthead prop WP Nel coming in for Newcastle Falcons’ Jon Welsh; Glasgow Warriors lock Tim Swinson replacing his Edinburgh counterpart Ben Toolis while Warriors’ Nick Grigg is preferred over Newcastle centre Chris Harris.

Grigg impressed for Warriors in the bonus-point win over Cheetahs on Friday night and is the only new face among the replacement backs.

Scotland Head Coach Gregor Townsend said: “The players put a huge amount of effort into our win over France. They found a way to win and kept attacking the opposition up until the final whistle.

“England are the number two side in the world and have shown a very good level of consistency in the past couple of seasons. This is due to the quality of their playing and coaching staff, who have done a tremendous job.

“They have a very good defence, an excellent set-piece and like to get 10 and 12 on the ball as much as possible in attack.

“Taking on England is going to be a huge challenge and we are well aware that only our very best will be good enough in this fixture.

Eddie Jones is due to name his England team on Thursday.

Scotland team to play England at BT Murrayfield Stadium in the NatWest 6 Nations Round 3: Saturday 24 February (kick-off 4.45pm)

15. Stuart Hogg (Glasgow Warriors) – 57 caps

14. Tommy Seymour (Glasgow Warriors) – 41 caps

13. Huw Jones (Glasgow Warriors) – 13 caps

12. Pete Horne (Glasgow Warriors) – 30 caps

11. Sean Maitland (Saracens) – 31 caps

10. Finn Russell (Glasgow Warriors) – 34 caps

9. Greig Laidlaw (ASM Clermont Auvergne) – 60 caps

1. Gordon Reid (London Irish) – 29 caps

2. Stuart McInally (Edinburgh Rugby) – 14 caps

3. Simon Berghan (Edinburgh Rugby) – 6 caps

4. Grant Gilchrist (Edinburgh Rugby) – 20 caps

5. Jonny Gray (Glasgow Warriors) – 40 caps

6. John Barclay CAPT (Scarlets) – 68 caps

7. Hamish Watson (Edinburgh Rugby) – 17 caps

8. Ryan Wilson (Glasgow Warriors) – 34 caps

Replacements

16. Scott Lawson (Newcastle Falcons) – 47 caps

17. Jamie Bhatti (Glasgow Warriors) – 5 caps

18. WP Nel (Edinburgh Rugby) – 19 caps

19. Tim Swinson (Glasgow Warriors) – 33 caps

20. David Denton (Worcester Warriors) – 36 caps

21. Ali Price (Glasgow Warriors) – 13 caps

22. Nick Grigg (Glasgow Warriors) – 1 cap

23. Blair Kinghorn (Edinburgh Rugby) – uncapped