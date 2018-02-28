‘No further action’ over Scotland-England tunnel fracas

Six Nations Rugby will not take any further disciplinary action after it concluded its investigation into the “scuffle” that took place in the tunnel prior to the Calcutta Cup match between Scotland and England.

It had been reported that a number of players had been involved in an incident in, or near the tunnel after the pre-match warm-up had ended.

Footage from the video, left, and Owen Farrel (top right) and Ryan Wilson, who were said to be involved. Pictures: PA/SNS

England’s Owen Farrell and Scotland’s Ryan Wilson were said to have been involved, with team-mates needing to separate the pair.

Footage was posted online which appeared to show Farrell running between players from both sides before shoving Wilson out of the way as he made his way back to the changing room.

The Scotland No. 8 turned, and other players looked to join the scuffle before the footage ended.

However, after studying footage of the incident as well as considering material from the match officials, SRU, RFU and the BBC, Six Nations Rugby has concluded that, while there was “some evidence of pushing and shoving”, there was “no clear evidence of violent conduct or similar against any individual player.”

A statement from Six Nations Rugby read: “Six Nations Rugby will be writing to the SRU and the RFU to remind them and their respective players of their obligations to uphold the reputation of the tournament at all times, but no further disciplinary action will be taken.

“Six Nations Rugby will also remind all Unions of their’s and their players’ obligations.”

When the scuffle was picked up by broadcasters during the half time period of the match, Martin Johnson quipped in his role as pundit that it was “England’s highlight so far”.

Players from both sides denied knowledge of what had taken place, along with England head coach Eddie Jones, who said: “These things happen. We shouldn’t let that detract from a great Scotland victory.”

