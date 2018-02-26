Video: England blame Scotland as footage of Murrayfield scuffle emerges

England last night accused Scotland of sparking the scuffle that broke out in the tunnel ahead of Saturday’s Calcutta Cup match at BT Murrayfield as Six Nations Rugby contacted the RFU and SRU for an explanation.

Both governing bodies have been asked to provide their accounts of the flare-up that took place shortly before Gregor Townsend’s men recorded a 25-13 victory over their rivals.

Video footage appeared to show a clash between England’s Owen Farrell and Scotland No. 8 Ryan Wilson, with team-mates needing to separate the pair.

The incident unfolded as the two teams left the pitch and entered the tunnel area after completing their warm-ups.

Owen Farrell, left, and Ryan Wilson are said to have clashed ahead of the Calcutta Cup clash. Pictures: PA/SNS

A Six Nations spokesperson confiremd that both unions would be asked to provide clarification on what took place in the tunnel.

Once the unions have responded, tournament chiefs will decide whether to launch an investigation or take disciplinary action.

When the scuffle was picked up by broadcasters during the interval, Martin Johnson quipped in his role as pundit that it was “England’s highlight so far I think”.

Players from both sides denied knowledge of what had taken place, along with England head coach Eddie Jones, who added: “These things happen. We shouldn’t let that detract from a great Scotland victory.”

According to reports this morning, the RFU will tell Six Nations Rugby that Farrell was not to blame for the altercation and was “provoked”.