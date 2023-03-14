Six Nations: Scotland to test Richie Gray’s fitness and give update on Finn Russell

Scotland will assess the extent of Richie Gray’s injury on Wednesday before making a decision on whether he can face Italy this weekend.

Gray, who signed a new two-year contract with Glasgow Warriors on Tuesday, has been mainstay of the Scotland pack during the Six Nations but suffered a blow to his ribs which forced him off in the early stages of the defeat by Ireland. Nothing is broken and there is more optimism about the player than there was on Sunday but he will have to come through a vigorous workout on Wednesday. “We’d like to think he’ll be able to train on Wednesday, then we’ll make a decision on him,” said John Dalziel, the Scotland forwards coach. “It certainly looks a lot better than when he came off on Sunday.”

Having already lost Stuart Hogg and Finn Russell for Saturday’s game, Gray’s absence would take a total of 242 caps’ worth of experience out of the team. “At the time we felt it was from the impact of the tackle but I think it’s more from the twist and landing on his hips,” Daziel added on the forward’s injury. “It’s more discomfort - we’re pretty sure there is nothing in terms of rib breaks or damage. But there’s not a lot of flesh around that area. He’s settled and he’s doing everything he can around the constraints. We’ll need to get into the rugby part: can he jump and stretch? And that will decide. There’s nothing broken but it’s a very tender area and it’s going to be around how he operates in doing his job and his roles within the team and we’ll make a decision on that on Wednesday.”

