Richie Gray has pledged his future to Glasgow Warriors by signing a new two-year contract with the Scotstoun club.

Richie Gray's outstanding form for Glasgow Warriors this season has won him a Scotland recall. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

It’s a significant boost for Franco Smith’s side to tie down the on-form second-row forward whose current deal expires at the end of the season. Gray, 32, has been outstanding this season, with national coach Gregor Townsend saying the player is in the best form of his career. He has started all four of Scotland’s games in this season’s Guinness Six Nations, although he suffered a rib injury against Ireland on Sunday after six minutes, making him a doubt for this weekend’s final match, against Italy.

Gray in his second spell with Glasgow Warriors having rejoined them in 2020 after eight seasons in England and France. He said he felt settled at the club and that Smith had got the best out of him this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The main factor for me staying is that my family is happy and I’m happy, simple as that,” Gray told glasgowwarriors.org. “I can’t speak highly enough of the environment at the club, as it ensures everyone involved pushes hard to be at their best on and off the park. I’m really enjoying playing under Franco, too. He’s a big character and the team has bought into his philosophy of attacking rugby which suits Glasgow Warriors. He has challenged me as a player, which I believe has brought the best out of me. If we can continue to grow in other areas we will be able to challenge for titles, and that’s something I’m really looking forward to being a part of.”