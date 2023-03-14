It’s a significant boost for Franco Smith’s side to tie down the on-form second-row forward whose current deal expires at the end of the season. Gray, 32, has been outstanding this season, with national coach Gregor Townsend saying the player is in the best form of his career. He has started all four of Scotland’s games in this season’s Guinness Six Nations, although he suffered a rib injury against Ireland on Sunday after six minutes, making him a doubt for this weekend’s final match, against Italy.
Gray in his second spell with Glasgow Warriors having rejoined them in 2020 after eight seasons in England and France. He said he felt settled at the club and that Smith had got the best out of him this season.
“The main factor for me staying is that my family is happy and I’m happy, simple as that,” Gray told glasgowwarriors.org. “I can’t speak highly enough of the environment at the club, as it ensures everyone involved pushes hard to be at their best on and off the park. I’m really enjoying playing under Franco, too. He’s a big character and the team has bought into his philosophy of attacking rugby which suits Glasgow Warriors. He has challenged me as a player, which I believe has brought the best out of me. If we can continue to grow in other areas we will be able to challenge for titles, and that’s something I’m really looking forward to being a part of.”
Glasgow have flourished under Smith and are currently fourth in the United Rugby Championship standings and through to the last 16 of the Challenge Cup. The coach singled out Gray’s lineout abilities as key to their good form. “Richie is someone who brings an immense amount of experience and quality to our squad,” said Smith. “His expertise at the lineout is a significant asset to us on the field, whilst his dedication to driving our standards to a higher level makes him a great role model for our young players coming through. We enjoy working with him day in, day out, and we look forward to seeing him continue to give everything to this club.”