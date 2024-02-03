Scotland's Duhan van der Merwe (centre left) celebrates scoring his side's third try of the game with team-mates during the Guinness Six Nations match at the Principality Stadium, Cardiff. Picture date: Saturday February 3, 2024.

Scotland held off a remarkable Wales fightback to get their 2024 Six Nations off to a winning start with a first victory in Cardiff since 2002.

Gregor Townsend's side led 27-0 before two yellow cards and the concession of 14 straight penalties combined with a spirited Wales response saw the hosts score four unanswered tries as Scotland clung on to win by a point to end 22 years of hurt in the Welsh capital.

Scotland dictated the first half under the Principality Stadium roof and Russell kicked the away side into a 3-0 lead from a penalty conceded by a Welsh offside. The opening try came from a quick Kyle Rowe break setting up an attack that saw the forwards pile towards the line with Pierre Schoeman the one to reach out and touch down.

Russell added the extras before Wales gifted Scotland another three points when Josh Adams flicked the ball into the crowd to prevent a quick lineout being taken and Russell again kicked over for a 13-0 lead on 22 minutes.

Scotland's second try was scored while a man short with Richie Gray off for treatment as Russell stepped into space and played in Van Der Merwe who casually paused to smile for the cameras before touching down.

Scotland led 20-0 at half-time and started the second half as they finished the first with Russell playing the pass for Van Der Merwe to deliver a virtuoso sprint in behind the Welsh defence for another coverted try.

At 27-0 down there appeared no way back for Wales but the game turned as Scotland started to concede soft penalties resulting in the home side's opening try from James Botham as George Turner picked up a yellow card for a foul in the build-up.

That kick-started a stunning Welsh fightback with tries from Rio Dyer, Aaron Wainwright and Alex Mann - amid another yellow card shown to Sione Tuipulotu - taking them to within a point of one of the greatest ever Six Nations comebacks.