Six Nations: How Scotland avoided Cardiff catastrophe by skin of their teeth - thank goodness for Finn Russell

And breathe. The 7,974-day wait for a Scotland win in Cardiff is over – but in the most nerve-shredding fashion. At a venue that’s been a graveyard for Scottish hopes and dreams for 22 years the visitors almost conspired to lose a match in which they had led 27-0 in the 42nd minute.

Four Welsh tries in an excruciating 20-minute period in the second half had Scotland fans in the stadium gnawing their nails off. Each score brought a new level of noise and by the time Alex Mann had run in the fourth, the much-debated roof at the Principality was just about coming off.

Scotland were ragged and all the momentum was with Wales but credit where it’s due, Gregor Townsend’s team rallied, stemmed the flow and ended the game camped on the Welsh line.

Duhan van der Merwe thought he’d scored a hat-trick try but it was chalked off and the big winger had to be content with two. Pierre Schoeman had scored Scotland’s first but they were outscored by four tries to three. Thank goodness, then, for Finn Russell who was immaculate off the tee with three conversions and two penalties. In the end, it was the difference.

The 27-26 victory brings to a close a miserable run of 11 Scotland defeats in Cardiff, nine of which were in the Six Nations. Townsend was playing the last time Scotland won here in 2002 and Wales full-back Cameron Winnett had not even been born. Such statistical curios can now be cast to the wind. But it doesn’t feel like a new dawn or even a bright beginning to the 2024 Guinness Six Nations for Townsend’s side who now have two home games, against France on Saturday and England two weeks later, before trips to Rome and Dublin.

Scotland came here with high hopes and as odds-on favourites. Russell was at the helm – what could go wrong? Wales were young, callow, raw. They would be no match for our own brave boys. And for the entire first half and two minutes of the second, that’s exactly how it played out. Scotland were controlled, efficient, with Russell running the show. The much vaunted Welsh support was virtually mute, despite the closed roof.

And how we’d fretted over that infernal roof. Townsend wanted it open, then he wanted it shut. The Scotland players, in the first half at least, couldn't have cared less. They looked dangerous in attack, solid in defence and kept the scoreboard ticking over. Wales, by contrast, conceded a rash of early penalties and were kicking the ball away aimlessly.

Russell slotted over a penalty to give the visitors a sixth-minute lead and worse was to come for the home side four minutes later. Russell sparked an attack, shaping to go left then cutting back across the other way as the ball was shipped out to Kyle Steyn. He was stopped but the Scots recycled and, after good work by Kyle Rowe, Schoeman was able to force his way over from close range, stretching to ground the ball. Russell’s conversion made it 10-0 and Wales were listing.

Their cause wasn’t helped by a spot of petulance from Josh Adams who flicked the ball away as Scotland tried to take a quick lineout after a lovely 50-22 from Russell who knocked over the subsequent penalty.

Scotland weren’t spectacular but they were highly efficient and the second try came on the half-hour mark. Wales were the only team that van der Merwe had not scored a try against in the Six Nations but he corrected that anomaly after a glorious assist from Russell. Sione Tuipulotu had started the move, slinging it back to the fly-half whose delayed pass to the winger was timed to perfection. Russell’s conversion meant Scotland went in at the turn 20-0 ahead. It was the first time Wales had failed to score in the first-half of a Six Nations game and the only setback for Scotland was the loss of Richie Gray after 31 minutes. He was replaced by Sam Skinner.

Van der Merwe’s second try was even better. It came two minutes into the second half and almost a year to the day after his spectacular solo score at Twickenham. This one wasn’t quite of that standard but it was pretty close. The winger took a pass from Russell 30 metres out and burned off the Welsh defence. Russell added the extras and Scotland were 27-0 up.

And you might have thought that was that. But that would be without reckoning on what was almost one of the greatest Welsh comebacks ever seen. Between the 47th and 67th minutes they pummelled Scotland, scoring four tries, three of them converted, to bring themselves within a point of the visitors who were all over the place. First Turner was yellow-carded, then Tuipulotu as they tried in vain to halt the red juggernaut.

James Botham rumbled over for Wales’ first try and Turner was sent to the sin-bin for pulling down the ruck. It could have been a penalty try and fortunately for Scotland it wasn’t because Ioan Lloyd was off target with the conversion. It didn’t seem that important at the time but that was to change.

The home support had been roused and when winger Rio Dyer ran in the next score after sustained Welsh pressure the decibel level went up again. It was all Wales and Tuipulotu was next to go to the bin as Scotland defended desperately. They were conceding penalty after penalty and Aaron Wainwright powered over for try number three.

The noise was now deafening and a mazy run from Adams took Wales into the heart of the Scottish 22. The pressure kept coming and the hosts were able to work a lineout maul which saw Alex Mann peel off and score. Lloyd, who’d converted the second and third tries, landed this one from wide on the left and suddenly it was a one-point game with 12 minutes left.

Scotland were creaking. They lost Luke Crosbie to injury and the returning Tuipulotu had to join the scrum. Russell kicked away possession from a promising position but then Wales ran out of steam.