Six Nations: Scotland call up experienced 30y/o for Ireland clash

Edinburgh lock joins the squad for round two game at Murrayfield

Sam Skinner has been called into the Scotland squad ahead of Sunday's Six Nations game against Ireland at Murrayfield.

The inclusion of the Edinburgh lock gives Gregor Townsend another second row option for the visit of the back-to-back champions.

Skinner, 30, has missed much of the last two seasons due to knee issues. He has started Edinburgh’s last four games, scoring tries against Black Lions and the Scarlets, but was left out of Townsend’s original Six Nations squad.

Scotland lost Scott Cummings before the championship began when the experienced lock fractured his arm playing for Glasgow Warriors against Harlequins. It prompted Townsend to call up Leicester’s Cameron Henderson, Oyonnax’s Ewan Johnson and Glasgow’s Euan Ferrie as second-row cover, and the national coach has now turned to Skinner who won the last of his 35 caps in last season’s match against Ireland in Dublin.

Sam Skinner has been called into the Scotland squad. | SNS Group / SRU

The Edinburgh lock played as a replacement in all five of Scotland’s 2024 Six Nations games, scoring a try against Italy. He was also involved in the controversial incident against France when he appeared to ground the ball in the final play of the game only for the try not to be awarded after lengthy TMO check. France won 20-16.

Scotland opened this year’s campaign with a 31-19 win over Italy at Murrayfield on Saturday, with Grant Gilchrist and Jonny Gray starting in the second row. Gregor Brown provided cover on the bench.