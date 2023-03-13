Scotland women’s head coach Bryan Easson believes the minute of applause at BT Murrayfield on Sunday before the men’s Test match with Ireland was “a lovely tribute” to Siobhan Cattigan.

And he has stated that his players will continue to use their friend and team mate – who passed away in November 2021 aged 26 – as “inspiration” heading into the upcoming TikTok Women’s Six Nations, which gets under way on March 25.

The Cattigan family have long campaigned for formal recognition for their daughter who died in such tragic circumstances after earning 19 caps for her country. Before the sold-out Guinness Six Nations encounter in Edinburgh at the weekend, her photo was displayed on the big screens in the national stadium alongside an image of a Scotland strip bearing her nickname and shirt number ‘Shibby 8’.

Those in attendance rose to their feet to applaud her and Easson, who was there, said: “It was a lovely tribute, just to see the crowd and hear the applause for Siobhan was excellent. Our players are always thinking of Siobhan, they make sure there are tributes to Siobhan at every game [that Scotland women play] and we’ll continue to remember her. She was a really good team mate for the girls in our squad and she has always been an inspiration to the group – they always think about her and will continue to do that. The players have her close to their hearts.”

Murrayfield rose to pay tribute to Siobhan Cattigan ahead of Scotland's Six Nations match against Ireland.

Easson was speaking on Monday as he announced his squad for the Six Nations. He has named a 36-strong group, with 26 of the 28 players who were handed contracts by Scottish Rugby late last year included. The two that are missing are front-rower Molly Wright and scrum-half Jenny Maxwell, the former having suffered a serious knee injury recently whilst playing for club side Sale Sharks and the latter still recovering from her own long-term knee issue.

Of the ten other players named, Panashe Muzambe, Eva Donaldson and Eilidh Sinclair have been capped before and there are seven new faces. Second-row/back-row Fiona Cooper is originally from Fife and now plays for Wasps and Beth Blacklock (Harlequins) is a former England National Academy centre whose mother is Scottish. The other five uncapped players are linked with Scottish clubs and took their opportunity to shine with the Thistles in the Celtic Challenge recently. Emma Turner (Corstorphine Cougars) and Erinn Foley (Hillhead Jordanhill) are back-rowers while University of Edinburgh duo Rhea Clarke and Holly McIntyre play nine and 13 respectively and Watsonians’ Francesca McGhie is a winger.

“They are young and they now have an opportunity,” Easson, who has brought in Chris Laidlaw as attack coach, said. “They have been selected in their own right and have trained well and can push for places now. The more competition there is in a squad, the better.”

Scotland’s campaign begins at Kingston Park in Newcastle against reigning champions England on March 25, with back-rower Rachel Malcolm again named as skipper and stand-off Helen Nelson vice-captain.

Bryan Easson has named his Scotland squad for the TikTok Six Nations.

Scotland squad for TikTok Women’s Six Nations