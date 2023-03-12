Siobhan Cattigan: Murrayfield pays tribute to Scotland player with applause ahead of Six Nations Ireland match

The 19-times capped forward died in November 2021, aged 26, and the Cattigan family have long campaigned for formal recognition for their daughter who died in such tragic circumstances. They believe her mental and physical health deteriorated as a result of head injuries sustained while playing for the national team. Their call for an independent inquiry into her death has so far been resisted by the SRU which has instead instructed a legal firm to carry out a “fact finding mission”.