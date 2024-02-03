Concerns for Scotland despite Cardiff win as Gregor Townsend addresses 'crazy stats' and double injury blow

Gregor Townsend admitted that the satisfaction he took from Scotland ending their 22-year wait for a win in Cardiff was tempered by the way his team allowed their 27-0 lead to be whittled down to a single point in an extraordinary second half.

Finn Russell, the captain, blamed complacency while Townsend expressed concern about the high penalty count and two yellow cards – for George Turner and Sione Tuipulotu – as the Scots desperately tried to stem the red tide. Scotland hung on to win 27-26 but there were nervous moments inside the Principality Stadium as Wales scored four second-half tries.

The win came at a cost: Richie Gray damaged his bicep in the first half and is likely to miss the rest of the Six Nations, and Luke Crosbie injured his shoulder and is doubtful for next weekend’s match with France, possibly longer.

Russell, who contributed 12 points from the boot, took heart from the way Scotland managed to hang on for their first win at this ground since 2002.

“We got off to a great start,” said the stand-off. “We had a really good first half and a brilliant start to the second, then a bit of complacency crept in. We had discipline issues in the second half which led to two yellow cards and them really getting on the front foot.

“But it showed that we’ve come quite a long way that we managed to win the game in the end. They got the ball in our half but we managed to hold tough and not allow them to get anything towards the end.

“I’m probably a little bit disappointed with the second half but overall it’s a great start to the tournament for us. We’ve not won here in 22 years so it’s great for us to win down here.”

Townsend was also satisfied with the first half, which saw Scotland score tries through Pierre Schoeman and Duhan van der Merwe to go in at the turn 20-0 ahead. Van der Merwe then scored again early in the second half with a superb solo effort and the Scotland coach was alarmed at how the penalty count then went off the scale.

“To score those two tries was a really good reward – sometimes you don’t get that in first halves, but to have that cushion should have made it a more comfortable second half,” said Townsend. “The fact that it didn’t is a concern for us. A lot of that was to do with the penalty count and the numerical advantage Wales had for 20 minutes. That created problems and created pressure and Wales played their best rugby in that period, too.

“I don’t think it was anything to do with a change of gameplan. We went out in the second half with the same mindset but we couldn’t get on ball and had to defend a man down.”

Scotland conceded 16 penalties to Wales’ four, and three of the Welsh ones came in the first seven minutes.

“Yeah, crazy stats,” said Townsend. “It was nine penalties against zero in the second half – Wales didn’t concede a penalty in the second half. Sixteen penalties to four in a game we were 27-0 up in just doesn’t seem to make sense but we’ve got to look at where we can improve.

“We were getting penalised for things around the tackle ruck area and offsides that Wales weren’t getting penalised for. We have to be better. To concede 16 penalties, no matter if we thought they were harsh decisions, it’s going to put you under pressure, and it did.”

On the injuries to Gray and Crosbie, Townsend added: “They’re both in a lot of pain. Richie knew straight away that it was a bicep injury, so that doesn’t look good for this championship.

“Luke’s is a shoulder injury which is a painful one now but that might settle, though probably not for next week. Let’s hope he’s not done any significant damage there. It’s a blow to lose two players who are in our starting team. Richie is a very experienced player for us and Luke has been outstanding this season and took the game to Wales.