Scotland Women looking to inspire a generation by reaching World Cup

From left, Scotland Women's Shona Campbell, Evie Wills and Sarah Law.

The Scots are currently in Dubai where they will play their final World Cup qualifier on Friday in a bid to make it to the showpiece event in New Zealand in October and November.

The country has not made it to a World Cup in the women’s game since 2010 and, having been part of squads that just feel short of making the 2014 and 2017 events, stand-off Law wants to make it third time lucky.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It would be absolutely huge to make it to a World Cup, it has been a very long nine years with some incredible lows, but some highs, and I think it would be an incredible high to get to a World Cup and perform on that stage,” the 27-year-old from Penicuik who earned the first of her 47 caps in 2013, said.

“I grew up watching men’s rugby and bits of women’s rugby. I remember seeing bits of the women’s Word Cups in 2006 and 2010 on television when I was at school and it has been 12 years now since Scotland have been at that stage.

“There is an entire generation of Scottish girls who haven’t seen Scotland on the world stage and it would be incredible for us to go out there and play on that stage and give them something to aspire to.”

Scotland will be playing Colombia or Kazakhstan in the match and, given they are ninth in the world, Bryan Easson’s charges will start as favourites.

“It is something we have chatted about because it is something we have never had before, certainly we have never come into a World Cup qualifier as the favourites,” Law explains.

“We have had a good first week out here in Dubai, so we need to embrace it and now we can focus on doing the analysis on the opposition and building up to the game.”