Sione Tuipulotu update as 'quick healer's' Lions chances assessed

Sione Tuipulotu missed the Six Nations through injury. | Getty Images

Glasgow Warriors coach Franco Smith upbeat on centre’s progress

Franco Smith believes Sione Tuipulotu is on course to recover in time for the British & Irish Lions’ tour of Australia and has called the Scotland captain “a quick healer”.

Tuipulotu missed the Six Nations after suffering a chest injury in training a fortnight before the championship began. He underwent surgery to repair the damaged pectoral muscle and is making good progress according to Smith, the Glasgow Warriors coach.

Smith is confident the centre will return to play a part for Glasgow before the season ends and is also backing the player to win selection for the Lions.

“He'll definitely be back [before end of season], I've got no doubt about that,” said Smith. “I'm excited about his progress.

“Yes, I agree he's a quick healer. I also know the reason why. He's diligent with his rehab. I know how hard he works. To put a timeframe on it now is unfair. It's unfair to the medical group, it's unfair to him. It creates expectations.

“For now, it's about him putting his head down and continuing working hard. Yes, we will progress him as quickly as we can. There's no need to keep him off longer than is needed. But we don't want him to reoccur an injury either.

Sione Tuipulotu in action for Glasgow Warriors against Racing 92 in January. | SNS Group

“He's a top-class player. He's definitely in contention to play for the Lions in the summer. We want to be accurate. We want to be precise. We want to be able to allow him to be back on form as quickly as possible. We will just let the medical time frame play out.”

Lions coach Andy Farrell will name his tour squad on May 8 and they will play Argentina in Dublin on June 20 before heading to Australia.