The Glasgow Warriors duo are the only Scots in a side dominated by Ireland, the Grand Slam winners, who supply 10 of the 15 players. France provide the other three and it is their captain and scrum-half Antoine Dupont who has been voted Player of the Championship, for the third time. Tuipulotu and Jones combined superbly for Scotland over the course of the tournament, kicking off with the try the former created for the latter in the Calcutta Cup win at Twickenham. The pair started every match and Jones ended as Scotland’s joint highest try-scorer, alongside Blair Kinghorn, on four. Three of them were created by Tuipulotu. Jones and Tuipulotu had played together for Glasgow only three times before the Six Nations kicked off but clicked instantly on the international stage.