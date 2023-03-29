All Sections
Sione Tuipulotu and Huw Jones Six Nations accolade is well deserved

Scotland centres Sione Tuipulotu and Huw Jones have been named in the 2023 Guinness Six Nations Team of the Championship.

Graham Bean
By Graham Bean
Published 29th Mar 2023, 15:35 BST
Updated 29th Mar 2023, 15:35 BST
The Glasgow Warriors duo are the only Scots in a side dominated by Ireland, the Grand Slam winners, who supply 10 of the 15 players. France provide the other three and it is their captain and scrum-half Antoine Dupont who has been voted Player of the Championship, for the third time. Tuipulotu and Jones combined superbly for Scotland over the course of the tournament, kicking off with the try the former created for the latter in the Calcutta Cup win at Twickenham. The pair started every match and Jones ended as Scotland’s joint highest try-scorer, alongside Blair Kinghorn, on four. Three of them were created by Tuipulotu. Jones and Tuipulotu had played together for Glasgow only three times before the Six Nations kicked off but clicked instantly on the international stage.

The team of the tournament, as voted by supporters, sees Ireland provided seven of the pack, with France lock Thibaud Flament the only exception. In the backs, Johnny Sexton, the Ireland captain, is at stand-off, with team-mates James Lowe and Hugo Keenan in the back three. France’s Damian Penaud, this season’s Six Nations top try-scorer with five, is voted in on the wing.

Guinness Six Nations Team of the Championship: H Keenan (Ire); D Penaud (Fra), H Jones (Sco), S Tuipulotu (Sco), J Lowe (Ire); J Sexton (Ire), A Dupont (Fra); A Porter (Ire), D Sheehan (Ire), F Bealham (Ire), T Flament (Fra), J Ryan (Ire), P O’Mahony (Ire), J van der Flier (Ire), C Doris (Ire).

Huw Jones and Sione Tuipulotu have been named in the Guinness Six Nations Team of the Championship. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)
