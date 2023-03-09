The parents of Siobhan Cattigan have accused the Scottish Rugby Union of behaving dishonourably in its plan to pay tribute to their late daughter before this weekend’s Six Nations match between Scotland and Ireland at Murrayfield.

Scotland internationalist Siobhan Cattigan died in November 2021, aged 26.

The Cattigan family have long campaigned for recognition for the former Scotland international who died in November 2021, aged 26. Her parents believe her mental and physical health deteriorated as a result of head injuries sustained while playing for the national team. Their call for an independent inquiry into her death has so far been resisted by the SRU which has instead instructed a legal firm to carry out a “fact finding mission”.

Siobhan’s parents, Neil and Morven, are now in dispute with the governing body over Sunday’s planned tribute and have also accused the SRU of losing Cattigan’s Scotland jersey, a claim the organisation denies. “We asked that Siobhan's picture be shown on the big screen and homage paid to her, as would be the case for a male player (or Dr/Physio etc),” the parents said in a tweet. “We asked if her 'Shibby 8' top could be laid on the pitch. On Tues we were advised that Siobhan's photo would be displayed alongside a picture of a rugby top with 'Shibby 8' superimposed onto it. After further dialogue it appears that they have lost the original top, which Siobhan's teammates kindly took to NZ with them for the World Cup. No top will be laid on the pitch.

“Her image will be portrayed on the screen approx 10mins before ko, whilst the players are inside. A reply from us stated we felt this was dishonourable & simply want Siobhan acknowledged & honoured as befitting a player, their 19 capped player, per normal proceedings with everyone seated, tv cameras & audience focused on the pitch, players lined up before the anthems. This has been refused. The players will not be on the pitch whilst Siobhans image is shown as the SRU are unwilling to disrupt pre-match preparations. We simply respectfully asked them to do the right thing for 60 seconds of their day to honour their player, allow supporters to do so and for us to see our beloved daughters life commemorated - 60 seconds #remembersiobhan”.

The SRU claims the jersey is in “safe keeping” and issued a statement outlining the tribute planned for Sunday.