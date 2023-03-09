The Cattigan family have long campaigned for recognition for the former Scotland international who died in November 2021, aged 26. Her parents believe her mental and physical health deteriorated as a result of head injuries sustained while playing for the national team. Their call for an independent inquiry into her death has so far been resisted by the SRU which has instead instructed a legal firm to carry out a “fact finding mission”.
Siobhan’s parents, Neil and Morven, are now in dispute with the governing body over Sunday’s planned tribute and have also accused the SRU of losing Cattigan’s Scotland jersey, a claim the organisation denies. “We asked that Siobhan's picture be shown on the big screen and homage paid to her, as would be the case for a male player (or Dr/Physio etc),” the parents said in a tweet. “We asked if her 'Shibby 8' top could be laid on the pitch. On Tues we were advised that Siobhan's photo would be displayed alongside a picture of a rugby top with 'Shibby 8' superimposed onto it. After further dialogue it appears that they have lost the original top, which Siobhan's teammates kindly took to NZ with them for the World Cup. No top will be laid on the pitch.
“Her image will be portrayed on the screen approx 10mins before ko, whilst the players are inside. A reply from us stated we felt this was dishonourable & simply want Siobhan acknowledged & honoured as befitting a player, their 19 capped player, per normal proceedings with everyone seated, tv cameras & audience focused on the pitch, players lined up before the anthems. This has been refused. The players will not be on the pitch whilst Siobhans image is shown as the SRU are unwilling to disrupt pre-match preparations. We simply respectfully asked them to do the right thing for 60 seconds of their day to honour their player, allow supporters to do so and for us to see our beloved daughters life commemorated - 60 seconds #remembersiobhan”.
The SRU claims the jersey is in “safe keeping” and issued a statement outlining the tribute planned for Sunday.
“Scottish Rugby is planning to hold a tribute for Scotland Internationalist Siobhan Cattigan at the forthcoming Scotland vs Ireland match at BT Murrayfield on Sunday,” said the statement. “As part of the pre-match presentation the crowd will be asked to stand for a minute’s applause to acknowledge Siobhan, while her picture and a shirt carrying the ‘Shibby 8’ wording are displayed on the stadium’s screens. This follows the family’s request for a tribute to Siobhan at the game in question, to a full crowd. Scottish Rugby also remains open to developing a cup or bursary in Siobhan’s memory, to be determined in conjunction with her family, as per their previous request.”