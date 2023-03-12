Scotland's Six Nations hopes over after defeat by Ireland at BT Murrayfield

An eighth defeat in a row against Ireland consigned Scotland’s Triple Crown hopes to the dustbin of history for another year.

They found themselves overwhelmed in the second half, swept away by the Irish juggernaut in a gripping encounter. Andy Farrell’s side lost two hookers to injury but they adapted impressively and eventually prevailed 22-7 to win the Centenary Quaich and set up a Grand Slam chance against England in Dublin on St Patrick’s weekend.

On the occasion of Stuart Hogg’s 100th cap, Scotland had hoped to deliver a result for the ages to honour their great full-back, but it wasn’t to be. They matched the visitors in the first half, slowing down Irish ball and scoring a fine try through Huw Jones. But the longer the game went on, the more difficult it became for the Scots who didn’t score a point for 63 minutes.

Two quick-fire second half tries, from the outstanding James Lowe and replacement Jack Conan, put Ireland in the driving seat, adding to Mack Hansen’s first-half score. Hansen was another who excelled in green as the Irish made it four wins from four in this season’s Six Nations. Scotland’s title hopes are now over, successive defeats dousing the optimism of the opening two wins over England and Wales, and they will end their campaign against Italy in Edinburgh on Saturday.

Mack Hansen of Ireland scores the team's first try whilst under pressure from Duhan van der Merwe of Scotland.

Murrayfield rose to applaud the memory of Siobhan Cattigan before the game, a long overdue tribute to the 19-times capped forward who died in November 2021, aged 26. It’s too little too late, of course, but hopefully her family and partner can take some comfort from the crowd’s response.

The match opened in unusual circumstances to say the least. Close to their own line, Scotland attempted a crazy lineout overthrow which was collected by Caelan Doris, the Irish No 8. Dan Sheehan forced his way over and Ireland celebrated a try but referee Luke Pearce thought otherwise, declaring the lineout void because Scotland had used the wrong ball. It was the let-off of all let-offs. The Scots didn’t come away completely unscathed, however. Richie Gray came off clutching his ribs and was replaced by Scott Cummings. Doris also required treatment before making way for Jack Conan, and Sheehan departed shortly after.

Ireland felt hard done by and they responded by pounding the Scottish line. Garry Ringrose was inches away, and then Hansen went one-on-one against Duhan van der Merwe and the Scotland winger just managed to put his opposite number into touch. It was all Ireland and when play went back for a penalty, Sexton decided to take the three points.

It probably came as a relief for the Scots who had time to regroup. Hogg and Finn Russell came to the fore and Scotland went through the phases, Zander Fagerson and Jack Dempsey both carrying hard. The momentum had completely shifted. Pierre Schoeman took it on and Russell went down the short side. Scotland had a penalty advantage when Ben White flung it out to Sione Tuipulotu who slipped it to the on-rushing Jones for his fourth try of the championship. Russell’s conversion put Scotland 8-3 ahead in what was becoming an enthralling contest.

Stuart Hogg of Scotland is tackled by Garry Ringrose of Ireland during the Six Nations clash at BT Murrayfield.

There was edge to it too, Tuipulotu pointing at Ringrose in the aftermath of the try. The home supporters were loving it but Ireland had been stung. They came back strongly and soon regained the upper hand. Hugo Keean found Hansen with a lovely looped pass and the winger showed great athleticism to dot down in the corner just before van der Merwe bumped him into touch. It was an enviable finish by Hansen but Sexton was off target with the conversion attempt.

Ireland held the narrowest of leads but Scotland’s ambition was undimmed and only a textbook tackle by Keenan stopped van der Merwe in his tracks. The game was being played at a blistering pace and Lowe went tearing up the other end, with Ringrose riding shotgun. Scotland kept the raiders at bay and with the clock in the red they won a penalty near to halfway. They kicked for the corner rather than aim for the three points, and George Turner went close before being tackled into touch.

Scotland had been marched back 10 metres for dissent in the first half and it happened again at the start of the second when Jamie Ritchie questioned Pearce a little too vigorously. The home side were then handed a boost when Ireland lost their second hooker to injury, Ronan Kelleher departing after 48 minutes. It meant sub prop Cian Healy had to fill in at hooker and Josh van der Flier was tasked with throwing in the Irish lineouts. But any notion that this could turn the game in Scotland’s favour was quashed by two Ireland tries in five minutes.

Jamison Gibson-Park had been a thorn in Scottish sides in Dublin last year and he came off the bench and immediately made a difference at Murrayfield. Hansen took a great catch to spark Ireland’s first second-half score. The ball was moved right and although Scotland defended stoutly, Ireland had the penalty advantage when Gibson-Park flicked it out to Lowe to score. Conan, the replacement No 8, then scored Ireland’s third try of the game, powering past van der Merwe in the corner after being played in by Hansen. Sexton landed both conversions, giving him seven points for the day to equal Ronan O’Gara’s Six Nations record points total of 557. The great stand-off left the field shortly after, to rapturous applause. Hogg had departed earlier, his 100th Scotland appearance ending in the 64th minute as Blair Kinghorn came on.

Finn Russell of Scotland looks dejected as players of Scotland leave the field.

Ringrose was then involved in a collision with Kinghorn as he attempted to tackle the Scotland replacement. The Irishman’s head seemed to make contact with Kinghorn’s hip and he required lengthy treatment before being carried off.