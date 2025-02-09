Scotland player ratings against Ireland as only three players land 6/10 in sore Six Nations loss

Scotland’s long winless run against Ireland now stretches to 11 matches after going down 32-18 at Murrayfield in the Six Nations.

The Scots were left chasing the game right from the off against the defending champions, who showed a ruthless and clinical edge to leave Edinburgh with a bonus-point victory.

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend is still yet to get the better of the Irish during his seven-and-a-half year tenure and it was a familiar tale of woe for the hosts, who were second best all over the pitch.

Their hopes were dashed further by a sickening collision between stand-off Finn Russell and winger Darcy Graham on the 20-minute mark, ending the match for both players. Graham had to be taken off on a stretcher, although he was able to applaud the fans.

Scotland’s two tries came from Duhan van der Merwe right at the end of the first half and Ben White in the 76th minute, while Blair Kinghorn kicked eight points.

Ireland once again cemented their status as one of the best teams in the world, with their tries coming from Calvin Nash, Caelan Doris, James Lowe and Jack Conan, with stand-off Sam Prendergast kicking 12 points.

Scotland are back in action a week on Saturday when they face England in the Calcutta Cup clash at Twickenham.

We give each player in dark blue a mark out of ten for their performance at Murrayfield.

1 . Rory Sutherland Given the nod ahead of Pierre Schoeman to give Scotland more mobility in the loose. Worked exceptionally hard before making way on 46 minutes. 5

2 . Dave Cherry Pretty accurate from the lineout, although one of his throws from a promising position was intercepted. Came off for Ewan Ashman on 46 minutes. 5

3 . Zander Fagerson Challenging afternoon for the prop against a strong Irish pack that tended to hold the upper hand more often than not. Taken off for Will Hurd. 5

4 . Jonny Gray Tried to be a disruptive force in the lineout. Gregor Brown replaced him as part of a triple sub on 46 minutes. 5