Scotland hope to have learned Fiji lesson of 2017 but Townsend aware of 'bigger picture'

Gregor Townsend took his Scotland players on a school visit this week and described it as an “uplifting, joyous” occasion during which the Fijian kids’ enthusiasm was matched only by their skill levels.

For Townsend, cultural fulfillment and rugby missionary work are important parts of this tour and the trip to Nabua Primary was an occasion to savour.

But the head coach has been around long enough to have learned a few lessons of his own and is acutely aware of the importance of Scotland’s match in Suva on Saturday.

Townsend has lost in the Fijian capital as both player and coach and was frank about what went wrong on the latter occasion.

“We just didn't front up physically,” he said of the game in 2017. “It's rare to see that in a Scotland team. Every now and again if you have that performance you know that can never happen again. That was the biggest learning.”

One eye on World Cup draw

He is confident it won’t happen again and has opted for an experienced team. The experimentation which characterised last week’s selection for the tour opener against the Maori All Blacks has gone. Townsend has made 14 changes - a risk in itself, he admitted - and brought in gnarled operators such as Rory Sutherland, Grant Gilchrist, Jamie Ritchie, tour captain Rory Darge and the welcome return from injury of Matt Fagerson.

An all-new backline also has a seasoned look about it with Kyle Steyn, Darcy Graham and Cam Redpath all making their first appearances of the tour. The only slight surprise is the inclusion of Fergus Burke at stand-off and the uncapped Saracens 10 has been picked chiefly for his defensive capabilities.

This is a team designed to stand up to the huge physical test Fiji will pose. Townsend knows defeat in Suva would mean personal flak but is also aware of the bigger picture in terms of world rankings and their impact on the draw for the 2027 Rugby World Cup which will take place at the end of this year.

Scotland got the rough end of the draw for the 2023 tournament when they dropped out of the top eight and were in the third pot of seeds. They ended up in a pool with South Africa and Ireland.

This time around Townsend wants Scotland in the top band of seeds which, for the expanded 2027 World Cup, will be the top six teams in the World Rugby rankings when the draw is made in December.

All important ranking points at stake

Scotland are currently seventh and have six games to play before the draw, starting against ninth-placed Fiji. Argentina are one place above the Scots and will visit Murrayfield in one of the autumn Tests.

“There's also the bigger picture and that is the World Cup draw in November,” said Townsend. “If you're playing someone that is a direct rival then you know that game could move you up a place or two. But also if you've got chances to beat teams ranked above you then that's going to be massive and you're playing teams that rank below you if you lose to them that could be a big drop.

“So this is an important game for ranking points this weekend but the games that are coming up in November are going to be really massive too.”

The next World Cup will have 24 teams split into six pools of four, with the top two and the four best third-placed nations qualifying for a new round of 16. So even if Scotland are not among the top band of seeds, they will be in the second group which should make life easier as they seek to escape the pool stage for the first time since 2015.

“Look, the good thing is the draw is getting made much closer to the World Cup than the last one because that was the only time we’d dropped out the top eight when they went back to the previous World Cup date to draw that,” said Townsend.

“But we can't think too far ahead. We've got to make sure that every opposition we take on we deliver our best and we believe our best will be good enough to win but we know that's going to be a big challenge at the weekend.”

Lyon-bound wing wizard available for Fiji

Scotland beat Fiji comfortably in November but the match took place outside the designated Test window and the Fijians were without several French-based players including Lyon-bound wing wizard Jiuta Wainiqolo whose brilliant run set up a memorable try for flanker Lekima Tagitagivalu in the narrow defeat by Australia last Sunday. This time around they are at full strength and it is the Scots who are shorn of their leading lights, eight of whom are with the Lions in Australia.

“It's almost flipped that we have a few players not available, and in November, some of the best Fijian players weren't available because it was out the window,” said Townsend.

“I think the biggest strength is their physicality. They're probably the biggest men and most powerful men in world rugby - more so than even the South Africans. And they combine the speed with that raw power. We know they'll bring that out in their ball-carrying, their big hits in defence, and, at times, the contact clears.

Wonderful individual players

“That's what we're going to have to match straight away and also take our physicality, our strengths to them. And then they have the ability to score tries from nothing. They scored a world-class try against Australia last week. They had another one disallowed harshly.

“They have wonderful individual players - and players throughout their squad that can handle an offload, whether they've got No 1 or No 3 on their back or they're an outside back.

“We spent a brilliant day at a school. Our players were doing some sessions with the primary school kids and the skill was incredible. Then we did a little session with their under-18 team and you couldn't tell who was a front row or an outside back. They're blessed with the skill and physicality and that's what makes them such tough opponents.”

Fiji v Scotland teams

Fiji v Scotland (HFC Bank Stadium, Suva, Saturday, 4am BST)

Fiji: 15. Salesi Rayasi; 14. Kalaveti Ravouvou, 13. Sireli Maqala, 12. Josua Tuisova, 11. Jiuta Wainiqolo; 10. Caleb Muntz, 9. Simione Kuruvoli; 1. Eroni Mawi, 2. Tevita Ikanivere, 3. Mesake Doge, 4. Isoa Nasilasila, 5. Temo Mayanavanua, 6. Lekima Tagitagivalu, 7. Elia Canakaivata, 8. Viliame Mata. Replacements: 16. Samuel Matavesi, 17. Haereiti Hetet, 18. Samuela Tawake, 19. Mesake Vocevoce, 20. Albert Tuisue, 21. Sam Wye, 22. Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula, 23. Vilimoni Botitu.

Scotland: 15. Kyle Rowe; 14. Darcy Graham, 13. Cameron Redpath, 12. Tom Jordan, 11. Kyle Steyn; 10. Fergus Burke, 9. Jamie Dobie; 1. Rory Sutherland, 2. Ewan Ashman, 3. Elliot Millar Mills, 4. Marshall Sykes, 5. Grant Gilchrist, 6. Jamie Ritchie, 7. Rory Darge, (capt), 8. Matt Fagerson. Replacements: 16. George Turner, 17. Alec Hepburn, 18. Will Hurd, 19. Max Williamson, 20. Josh Bayliss, 21. George Horne, 22. Adam Hastings, 23. Ollie Smith.