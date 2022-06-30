Scotland Women get £144,352 boost from Scottish Government to aid Rugby World Cup preparations

Sports minister Maree Todd meets up with members of the Scotland squad, Sarah Law, Christine Belisle, Rachel Malcolm and Mairi McDonald, as they mark 100 days until the start of the Rugby World Cup. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

It is in addition to the £220,000 extra cash being made available by Scottish Rugby, the game’s governing body, which announced on June 13 that its investment in the Scotland Women squad for the year was more than £500,000.

The funding will enable the 36-strong squad to take time off from their respective jobs and train full-time as they undertake an intensive 11-week preparation camp for the tournament, which begins in October. It is the first time Scotland Women have qualified for the World Cup in 12 years.

Sign up to our Rugby Union newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rachel Malcolm, the Scotland captain, welcomed the news.

“We are incredibly grateful for the funding and support that the Scottish Government has provided to the Scotland Women programme,” she said.

“It is a hugely exciting year for women’s rugby and the support that has been announced today will be fundamental in allowing us to train and reach our potential during the Rugby World Cup.”

The funding will also be used to underpin a promotional campaign to inspire young players in Scotland through the team’s involvement in the World Cup.

“I am immensely proud of what the team have achieved so far and am very pleased that we are able to support them financially to represent Scotland at the top level,” said Maree Todd, Scotland’s minister for public health, women’s health and sport.

“The players have made huge commitments and sacrifices and I look forward to watching and supporting them later this year. These women will be role models who motivate, promote and inspire others to participate in sport and physical activity.”

It has also been announced that Scotland will play two Test matches in Edinburgh, against the United States and Spain, to prepare for the World Cup.

The US, who are fifth in the World Rugby rankings, will play Scotland at the DAM Health Stadium on Saturday August 27.