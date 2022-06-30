Scotland Women get £144,352 boost from Scottish Government to aid Rugby World Cup preparations

Scotland’s players have received a further cash boost ahead of the women’s Rugby World Cup in New Zealand with the announcement that the Scottish Government has pledged £144,352 to help the squad prepare.

By Graham Bean
Thursday, 30th June 2022, 8:21 pm
Updated Thursday, 30th June 2022, 8:27 pm
Sports minister Maree Todd meets up with members of the Scotland squad, Sarah Law, Christine Belisle, Rachel Malcolm and Mairi McDonald, as they mark 100 days until the start of the Rugby World Cup. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)
Sports minister Maree Todd meets up with members of the Scotland squad, Sarah Law, Christine Belisle, Rachel Malcolm and Mairi McDonald, as they mark 100 days until the start of the Rugby World Cup. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

comments

HAVE YOUR SAY

It is in addition to the £220,000 extra cash being made available by Scottish Rugby, the game’s governing body, which announced on June 13 that its investment in the Scotland Women squad for the year was more than £500,000.

The funding will enable the 36-strong squad to take time off from their respective jobs and train full-time as they undertake an intensive 11-week preparation camp for the tournament, which begins in October. It is the first time Scotland Women have qualified for the World Cup in 12 years.

Sign up to our Rugby Union newsletter

Rachel Malcolm, the Scotland captain, welcomed the news.

“We are incredibly grateful for the funding and support that the Scottish Government has provided to the Scotland Women programme,” she said.

“It is a hugely exciting year for women’s rugby and the support that has been announced today will be fundamental in allowing us to train and reach our potential during the Rugby World Cup.”

The funding will also be used to underpin a promotional campaign to inspire young players in Scotland through the team’s involvement in the World Cup.

Read More

Read More
Argentina v Scotland: Hamish Watson ruled out of first Test in Jujuy

“I am immensely proud of what the team have achieved so far and am very pleased that we are able to support them financially to represent Scotland at the top level,” said Maree Todd, Scotland’s minister for public health, women’s health and sport.

“The players have made huge commitments and sacrifices and I look forward to watching and supporting them later this year. These women will be role models who motivate, promote and inspire others to participate in sport and physical activity.”

It has also been announced that Scotland will play two Test matches in Edinburgh, against the United States and Spain, to prepare for the World Cup.

The US, who are fifth in the World Rugby rankings, will play Scotland at the DAM Health Stadium on Saturday August 27.

Bryan Easson's side will return to DAM Health Stadium two weeks later to face Spain on Sunday September 11. Kick-off times for both matches have yet to be confirmed.

Scottish GovernmentScotland WomenScotlandScottish RugbyNew Zealand
 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.