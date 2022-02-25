Scintillating Scotland Women qualify for World Cup after crushing Colombia in play-off

Scotland Women will be at the World Cup later this year.

The Scots have not been to a showpiece event since 2010, but will now be playing against the hosts, Australia and Wales in Pool A of the 12-team tournament in October and November after this professional showing.

Two early penalties from stand-off Sarah Law settled Scotland’s nerves and then unconverted tries came from centre Lisa Thomson and winger Megan Gaffney to extend the lead to 16-0.

Winger Rhona Lloyd scored next and then winger Maria Isabel Arzuaga kicked a penalty for Colombia.

Before the break Law scored a converted try and Scotland were 28-3 up at the break.

Gaffney, No.8 Jade Konkel, hooker Lana Skeldon, replacement Evie Wills and fellow sub Molly Wright bagged tries in the second period as Bryan Easson’s side moved through to the big one.