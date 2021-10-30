Scotland v Tonga: Co-captains Jamie Ritchie and Ali Price on who’ll lead out the team, speak to the ref and make the big decisions

Scrum-half Ali Price will lead Scotland against Tonga in tandem with Jamie Ritchie. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

The consequence of playing a match outside the international window is that players from England and France are not available to coach Gregor Townsend and among the absentees is Stuart Hogg.

It appears that the regular skipper’s influence is such that it takes two players to replace him and Jamie Ritchie and Ali Price will share the captaincy on Saturday, raising a few practical questions.

Who, for example, will lead out the Scotland team?

Scotland's new co-captains Ali Price, left, and Jamie Ritchie show their passion during Scotland's win over Wales in the Six Nations last October. Picture: Craig Williamson/SNS

“We did talk about doing it hand in hand but we actually ended up flipping a coin,” said a smiling Ritchie.

And who won? “You’ll have to wait and see.”

It has been agreed that whoever doesn’t lead out the team will perform the coin toss with the opposition captain and referee. So, an equitable division of duties pre-match but what about when the action gets underway? Who, for example, makes the call to kick to the corner or take the points when a penalty is awarded?

According to Ritchie, it’s the type of decision that is already driven by consensus.

New Glasgow Warriors winger Walter Fifita is in the Tonga side to face Scotland. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

“Even when Hoggy is captain there is a discussion around how we are feeling in the game,” said the flanker. “What we think is relevant at the time. If we are camped in their half maybe we want to stay down there or if we feel we need to come away with some points that will be the decision and this time we will probably share I would say.”

And how about speaking to the referee when Aussie whistler Nic Berry wants a word?

“Probably who is the least tired,” said Ritchie. “Probably Ali.

“Again it is something we will probably share. The coach has a meeting with the ref on Friday night and will be made aware of the situation that it is co-captains.

Jamie Ritchie has embraced his leadership role with Scotland. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

“A lot of teams round the world now have co-captains. It is about sharing the load. If one of us has a strong feeling on something we can talk to the ref about it. For us it is about finding that balance around when to speak, how to speak to, stuff like that.”

With one captain leading the backs and the other in charge of the pack, Price thinks there is a natural split which has already worked well in training.

“My focus is probably more on our attack at the start of the session and driving that through,” said the scrum-half. “It works well Jamie being more on the defensive side, with me being a back and him being a forward.”

And the same applies to the team talk.

“It is about taking our areas and leading with all we say,” said Price. “It won’t be information overload. We have discussed what needs to be said and when.”

Price cites Greig Laidlaw and Ryan Wilson as the two captains who have most influenced him while Ritchie’s role models have been Stuart McInally and Roddy Grant.

“Coming into this environment, Greig was the captain and had been for a while, and the respect the group had for him and the calmness with which he went about his work really struck me,” said Price of the man he eventually succeeded as Scotland scrum-half.

“He was the goal-kicker and took on a lot of responsibility, and I really admired that.

“At Glasgow, Ryan off the field I think is excellent in terms of making sure that it is more than just a 23-man game at the weekend – thinking about families, thinking about the group as a whole, guys’ wellbeing, picking up guys who are not selected, praising their performances in training, things like that.”

Ritchie added: “Rambo [McInally] is somebody I have looked up to as a leader coming through my career, and thinking further back to when I first came into Edinburgh, the way Roddy was around the group and how highly respected he was was huge. I just remember how good his communication was.”

Price and Ritchie are two of only seven players in the XV to face Tonga who started the last Scotland match, against France in the Six Nations on March 26.

The dramatic victory in Paris was secured with an injury-time try from Duhan van der Merwe, created by Adam Hastings. Both have since left Scottish rugby for the English Premiership and are unavailable this weekend along with Hogg, Chris Harris, Finn Russell, Rory Sutherland, Sam Skinner and Huw Jones.

In their place comes a clutch of international novices who have the chance to stake a claim while the big boys are away. Step forward Rufus McLean, Sione Tuipulotu, Pierre Schoeman and Jamie Hodgson who will all make their debuts.

There will be more new caps from the bench, with some or all of Ross Thompson, Jamie Dobie, Luke Crosbie and Marshall Sykes likely to see some action.

The replacements look particularly youthful and there is, of course, an experimental feel to the starting backline, with Blair Kinghorn at stand-off and Darcy Graham at full-back.

The starting pack is more battle-hardened, with the returning Lions Zander Fagerson and Hamish Watson adding bite and experience.

“We know Tonga have power: we know they will hit really hard in defence, in contact, they’ll have a good set-piece,” Townsend said this week.

“So it’s going to be a challenge for our forwards. It’s a strong pack when you think that was our starting back row last year. Guys like Zander Fagerson and George [Turner] played every game in the Six Nations until Zander got a red card.

“So it’s players of real experience. We believe it will be a challenge for our pack but we’ve got players there with ability to work hard and be aggressive.”

Scotland v Tonga (BT Murrayfield, Saturday 2:30pm, live on Amazon Prime)

Scotland: Darcy Graham; Kyle Steyn, Sione Tuipulotu, Sam Johnson, Rufus McLean; Blair Kinghorn, Ali Price (cc); Pierre Schoeman, George Turner, Zander Fagerson, Jamie Hodgson, Rob Harley, Jamie Ritchie (cc), Hamish Watson, Matt Fagerson. Subs: Stuart McInally, Jamie Bhatti, Oli Kebble, Marshall Sykes, Luke Crosbie, Nick Haining, Jamie Dobie, Ross Thompson.

Tonga: James Faiva; Atunaisa Manu, Mailetoa Hingano, Vaea Vaea, Walter Fifita; Kurt Morath, Sonatane Takulua (c); Loni Uhila, Maile Ngauamo, David Lolohea, Halaleva Fifita, Setofano Funaki, Tanginoa Halaifonua, Fotu Lokotu, Valentino Mapapalangi. Subs: Suia Maile, Jethro Felemi, Toma Taufa, Dan Faleafa, Onehunga Havili, Mateaki Kafatolu, Aisea Halo, Navarre Haisila.

Referee: Nic Berry (Australia).