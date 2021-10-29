Scotland v Tonga: Four players with a point to prove before big guns return

Sione Tuipulotu is all smiles during the Scotland team run ahead of his international debut against Tonga. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

An eye-catching performance against Tonga could open the door to involvement in the bigger tests to come against Australia, South Africa and Japan.

It won’t be easy. It’s hard to recall when Scotland had so much strength in depth and the return next week of Stuart Hogg, Finn Russell, Adam Hastings, Duhan van der Merwe, Chris Harris, Rory Sutherland and Huw Jones will make competition fierce for the Wallabies game a week on Sunday.

But Gregor Townsend has shown a willingness to give youth its chance. The average age of Saturday’s side is 25.8 and only one player in the starting XV - Rob Harley - is over 30.

Rufus McLean has impressed national coach Gregor with his "acceleration and evasion" but also his work off the ball. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

Glasgow and Edinburgh have both made decent starts to the season but it is the Warriors who are the dominant presence in Townsend’s line-up which has a 9-6 split in favour of the Scotstoun club. The bench is divided evenly with four apiece.

The head coach has picked four debutants to start against Tonga with another four uncapped players among the subs. The new faces in the XV are:

Sione Tuipulotu

An outside centre with pace, power and creativity, Tuipulotu, 24, appears to have the full package. Already a fans’ favourite at Glasgow, he is shaping up to be one of Danny Wilson’s best signings.

Pierre Schoeman said his call-up by Scotland was an "absolute dream come true". (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

Born in Australia with Tongan heritage, he played for Melbourne Rebels in Super Rugby before moving to Japan with Yamaha Jubilo.

Part of the Australia squad for the World U-20 Championships in 2015, 2016 and 2017, he is now committed to Scotland whom he qualifies for through his Greenock-born grandmother, Jaqueline Thomson.

Townsend says: “He can be a real connector between the midfield and the back three.”

Rufus McLean

Edinburgh lock Jamie Hodgson has impressed Townsend with his aggression. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

One of the Glasgow young team who burst through last season, most notably with a world-class try against Dragons.

The 21-year-old winger has long been marked out for a big future due to his blistering pace and ability with ball in hand. Born in the US, he was raised in Melrose and schooled at Merchiston Castle after winning a tennis scholarship.

Townsend says: “Rufus makes things happen. He’s got real acceleration and evasion. But what we’re really impressed with is his work off the ball, his kick-chase is outstanding.”

Pierre Schoeman

The popular prop has taken his fitness levels to new heights this season and regularly plays the full 80 for Edinburgh. Qualifying through the three-year residency rule, the 27-year-old South African-born loosehead has embraced Edinburgh – the club and the city – and described his Scotland call-up as a “dream come true”.

Townsend says: “Pierre is in really good physical shape. He’s lost a bit of weight and is involved more in attack and defence than we saw last season. He also brings set-piece power.”

Jamie Hodgson

Livingston-born lock came through the ranks at Edinburgh, but slightly under the radar. Former coach Richard Cockerill memorably described him last season as “not one of the rock star players” but praised his diligence and workrate. Will partner Harley against Tonga.

Townsend says: “We love Jamie’s attitude of getting up and knocking people down. He’s a really aggressive player, especially in his defence.”