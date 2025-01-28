Scottish Rugby could be about to lose another major talent to England

Reports claims Jack Mann is on his way to Gloucester

Sign up to our Rugby Union newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Glasgow Warriors and Scottish rugby could be about to lose one of their brightest talents in Jack Mann who is being linked with a move to Gloucester.

The back-row forward won his first Scotland call-up this month when he was named in Gregor Townsend’s squad for the forthcoming Guinness Six Nations Championship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mann, 25, earned the call on the back of some impressive performances for Glasgow after two years out injured. He has featured in seven of the Warriors’ last eight games, mainly deputising for Jack Dempsey while the Scotland No 8 was recovering from a shoulder injury.

Jack Mann during a Scotland training session at the Oriam. | SNS Group / SRU

Such have been his performance levels, Mann was included in the initial 37-man national squad for the Six Nations. Speaking at the Scotland camp last week, the player said he was in talks over signing a new contract with Glasgow, with the current deal due to expire at the end of the season.

“We're in negotiations at the minute,” he said. “That will all come to light in the next month or so. I would certainly like to stay, Glasgow’s an amazing club.”

However, the Daily Telegraph reported on Tuesday that Mann would move to Gloucester next season after agreeing a three-year deal. The English Premiership club are set to lose Zach Mercer to Toulon and are looking to beef up their back-row options.