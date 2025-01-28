Scottish Rugby could be about to lose another major talent to England
Glasgow Warriors and Scottish rugby could be about to lose one of their brightest talents in Jack Mann who is being linked with a move to Gloucester.
The back-row forward won his first Scotland call-up this month when he was named in Gregor Townsend’s squad for the forthcoming Guinness Six Nations Championship.
Mann, 25, earned the call on the back of some impressive performances for Glasgow after two years out injured. He has featured in seven of the Warriors’ last eight games, mainly deputising for Jack Dempsey while the Scotland No 8 was recovering from a shoulder injury.
Such have been his performance levels, Mann was included in the initial 37-man national squad for the Six Nations. Speaking at the Scotland camp last week, the player said he was in talks over signing a new contract with Glasgow, with the current deal due to expire at the end of the season.
“We're in negotiations at the minute,” he said. “That will all come to light in the next month or so. I would certainly like to stay, Glasgow’s an amazing club.”
However, the Daily Telegraph reported on Tuesday that Mann would move to Gloucester next season after agreeing a three-year deal. The English Premiership club are set to lose Zach Mercer to Toulon and are looking to beef up their back-row options.
Losing Mann would be a blow to Glasgow who have already announced that their stand-off Tom Jordan is to leave to join Bristol Bears at the end of the current campaign.
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.