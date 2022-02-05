Scotland v England Six Nations: What time and TV channel is Calcutta Cup rugby union clash on?

The Scots are defending the Calcutta Cup after last year’s memorable 11-6 win at Twickenham, Scotland’s first at English rugby’s HQ since 1983.

Gregor Townsend has named an experienced side which will be led by captain Stuart Hogg, winning his 89th cap. Twelve of the Scotland starters from the 2021 match have been picked again.

Who: Scotland v England

Jonny Gray is back in the Scotland team to play England. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

What: Guinness Six Nations

Where: BT Murrayfield, Edinburgh

When: 4.45pm, Saturday, February 5

Referee: Ben O’Keeffe (NZ)

Scotland flanker Hamish Watson gets to grips with England scrum-half Ben Youngs during last year's Calcutta Cup match at Twickenham. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Last time v England

Scotland beat England 11-6 in last season’s Calcutta Cup match at Twickenham. Duhan van der Merwe, making his Six Nations bow, scored the only try of the game which was played at an empty stadium because of Covid. It was Scotland’s first win over England at Twickenham in 38 years.

Will there be radio coverage?

The match will be broadcast live on BBC Radio Scotland medium wave and BBC Radio 5 Live.

Matt Fagerson takes on Owen Farrell during Scotland's 11-6 win at Twickenham in 2021. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

How to watch the match on TV

The Six Nations Championship continues to be broadcast on free-to-air television following an announcement last year that a deal had been struck with BBC and ITV until 2025.

BBC TV will broadcast live coverage of every Wales and Scotland home match plus a highlights show every Sunday, while ITV will show England, France, Ireland and Italy’s home games.

BBC One’s coverage of Scotland v England will begin at 4pm on Saturday and will be presented by Gabby Logan. That match will mark former England hooker Brian Moore’s final co-commentary for the BBC on a men’s Six Nations game. The 60-year-old will continue to work on women’s Six Nations coverage.

Formbook

England are ranked third in the world and go into the Calcutta Cup match on the back of an impressive Autumn Nations Series which saw them beat Tonga, Australia and world champions South Africa.

Scotland, ranked seventh in the world, also beat Tonga and Australia in the autumn, as well as Japan, but they lost 30-15 at home to the Springboks.

Match odds

Despite England coach Eddie Jones’ claim that Scotland are “red-hot favourites”, all the major bookmakers make Jones’ team odds-on to win at Murrayfield. Skybet, bet365 and Betfred all have England at 4/6 while Ladbrokes, Coral, Paddy Power and Betfair price them at 8/11. Scotland are available at 11/8 with William Hill and bet365 and 5/4 with Ladbrokes, Coral, Betfred and Betvictor. The draw is 20/1.