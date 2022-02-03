Scotland team to play England: Six Nations opening line-up revealed by Gregor Townsend

There is no place in the match-day squad for inside centre Cam Redpath and No 8 Magnus Bradbury has to be content with a place on the bench as the Scotland head coach sticks with Sam Johnson and Matt Fagerson, respectively.

Loosehead prop Rory Sutherland returns to the side for the Guinness Six Nations opener after missing the autumn Tests with an oblique muscle injury.

Jonny Gray is also back in the starting line up, for the first time since March 2021, and there is a potential debutant, with the uncapped London Irish scrum-half Ben White named among the replacements.

There is a 5:3 forwards/backs split on the bench, with Sione Tuipulotu and Blair Kinghorn joining White as backline cover.

1. Rory Sutherland Sutherland returns after missing the Autumn Nations Series with an oblique muscle injury. The powerful loosehead has become a Test Lion and swapped Edinburgh for Worcester since winning his last Scotland cap. Photo: Craig Williamson - SNS Group / SRU Photo Sales

2. George Turner Now established as first-choice hooker, Turner is in line to win his 21st cap on Saturday. Photo: Ross Parker - SNS Group Photo Sales

3. Zander Fagerson The cornerstone of the Scotland scrum. Started all four autumn Tests. Photo: Craig Williamson - SNS Group / SRU Photo Sales

4. Jonny Gray The big-tackling Exeter lock returns after missing the autumn series. Photo: Craig Williamson - SNS Group / SRU Photo Sales