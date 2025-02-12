Finn Russell and Rory Darge of Scotland lift the Calcutta Cup after defeating England during the Guinness Six Nations 2024 match between Scotland and England at BT Murrayfield Stadium on February 24, 2024. | Getty Images

Will the Auld Enemy be vanquished once again later this month?

Sign up to our Rugby Union newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scotland are preparing face England in their first away game in this year’s Six Nations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In last year’s tournament where the Scots started brightly with wins over Wales and England before losing their remaining three matches.

Now they will be looking for another defeat of England to get their tournament back on track, although the English are on a high after a last-gasp 26-25 win over France.

Here's everything you need to know about the English game.

When are Scotland playing England in the Six Nations?

England v Scotland takes place on Saturday, February 22, with the match kicking off at 4.45pm.

It's taking place at Twickenham Stadium, in London.

Can I watch the game on television?

The match will be broadcast live on STV, with coverage starting at 4pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Who is the referee?

The referee is Pierre Brousset (France), assisted by Andrew Brace (Ireland) and Luc Ramos (France). The TMO is Tual Trainini (France).

Who has won the most games in the fixture?

England and Scotland first played rugby union in 1871 when Scotland were triumphant in the first ever international match. Since then they have played a total of 141 matches, with England winning 76, Scotland 47, and 19 matches ending in a draw.

When did Scotland last beat England at Twickenham?

Scotland last beat England away from home in the 2023 Six Nations, when they won 23-19 away at Twickenham Stadium. Scotland also beat England in their last Six Nations home match at Murrayfield in 2024, winning 30–21.

When did England last beat Scotland?

You have to go back to 2020 for England's last win over Scotland - a 6–13 victory at Murrayfield in the Six Nations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What's been the biggest winning margin and points scored?

England's largest points total was 61 on March 11, 2017, while Scotland's largest score was 38 on March 16, 2019.

England's largest winning margin was 40 points on both March 3, 2001, and March 11, 2017, while Scotland won by 27 on February 15, 1986.

Which team has the longest winning streak?

England won ten successive games between 1991 and 2000, while Scotland managed a four match winning streak between 1970 and 1973 - a feat they have equalled in the last four games since 2021. If they win again it will be a record five game streak.