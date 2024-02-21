Scotland suffered an agonising loss against France in their last Six Nations fixture.

This Saturday (February 24) will see Scotland play their third game of this year's Six Nations Championship - against England at Murrayfield.

They'll be hoping to get back to winning ways after a narrow win in their opening game against Wales was followed by a devastating home defeat to France - despite what looked like a winning try being chalked off by the officials.

They can't dwell on what could have been though - with the Calcutta Cup to contest this weekend.

Here are all the facts and figures relating to the fixture you need to know.

When are Scotland playing England in the Six Nations?

Scotland v England takes place on Saturday, February 24, with the match kicking off at 4.45pm.

It's taking place at Murrayfield Stadium, in Edinburgh.

Can I watch the game on television?

The match will be broadcast live on BBC One and BBC iPlayer, with coverage starting at 4pm.

Who is the referee?

The referee is Andrew Brace from Ireland.

Who has won the most games in the fixture?

England and Scotland first played rugby union in 1871 when Scotland were triumphant in the first ever international match. Since then they have played a total of 141 matches, with England winning 76, Scotland 46, and 19 matches ending in a draw.

When did Scotland last beat England?

Scotland last beat England in last year's Six Nations, when they won 23-19 away at Twickenham Stadium. Scotland also beat England in their last Six Nations home match at Murrayfield in 2022, winning 20–17.

When did England last beat Scotland?

You have to go back to 2020 for England's last win over Scotland - a 6–13 victory at Murrayfield in the Six Nations.

What's been the biggest winning margin and points scored?

England's largest points total was 61 on March 11, 2017, while Scotland's largest score was 38 on March 16, 2019.

England's largest winning margin was 40 points on both March 3, 2001, and March 11, 2017, while Scotland won by 27 on February 15, 1986.

Which team has the longest winning streak?

England won ten successive games between 1991 and 2000, while Scotland managed a four match winning streak between 1970 and 1973.

What are the odds of a Scottish win?