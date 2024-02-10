Scotland suffer late heartbreak as France pinch Six Nations win amid TMO drama

Scotland were denied a Six Nations triumph in the cruellest fashion when a last-minute TMO decision went against them and handed victory to France.

There was a cluster of players over the line and it looked as if the Scots had grounded the ball through Sam Skinner but, after repeated replays and an agonising wait for the 67,000 supporters inside Murrayfield, the try was not given. It meant the visitors held on to win 20-16. France had only moved into the lead in the 72nd minute but their timing proved spot on as they collected their first points of this year's championship.

Scotland, who picked up a losing bonus point, had controlled the first half but led only 13-10 at the break. Ben White's try, converted by Finn Russell, and two penalties from the stand-off were scant reward for their dominance. France stayed in touch with a try from Gael Fickou and five points from the boot of Thomas Ramos but had prop Uini Antonio sin-binned for a no-arms tackle.

France's Thomas Ramos (R) celebrates as Scotland are not awarded a try.

Russell extended Scotland's lead to 16-10 at the mid-point of the second half but a piece of brilliance from young France wing Louis Bielle-Biarrey turned the game. He chipped ahead then collected before outpacing everyone to score. Ramos converted then added a penalty to make it 20-16 before the nerve-wracking finale.

Scotland were forced into a late team change when Kyle Steyn left the squad to be with his wife who had gone into labour. Harry Paterson, the young Edinburgh full-back, came in for his debut, with Kyle Rowe moving from 15 to the wing.