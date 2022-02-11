Six Nations: Scotland told to handle 'one of the most hostile venues in world rugby' against Wales

Gregor Townsend’s side have triumphed in four away games on the bounce in a run that started with a 17-0 victory over Italy during the 2020 campaign and continued with victories in Llanelli, Twickenham and Paris.It’s an impressive sequence but, with the exception of Rome, the wins were achieved in empty grounds.The easing of Covid restrictions means the Principality Stadium will be packed to the rafters on Saturday afternoon and Hogg expects it to be noisy and intimidating.

“We went to two venues last season, Twickenham and Stade de France, where there was nobody watching,” said the Scotland captain. “It’s completely different because we are going to be playing in one of the most hostile venues in world rugby.

“It’s a venue where I’ve told the boys this week that if they’ve not been fortunate enough to play there yet then they’re going to get their eyes opened. It’s just one hell of an atmosphere and a great place to play rugby.

“The Welsh absolutely love supporting their teams so it’s a completely different challenge for us but one that we are very much looking forward to.”

The last time Scotland won more away matches in a row in the Five or Six Nations was a five-game run from 1925 to 1927. But set against that is their grim record in Cardiff, a city in which they have not won for 20 years.Hogg said he will use the time before kick-off to try to tap into the emotion of the occasion and impress upon his team-mates the importance of backing up last weekend’s win over England at Murrayfield.“That is the time we will rely heavily on the leaders to lead and to have the final word on what is happening,” said the full-back.“I will look at Stuart McInally or Grant Gilchrist from a forwards’ point of view. It will be over to Finn [Russell] and Ali [Price] from an attack point of view. For me, like I always do, I will turn to the emotional side of the game and what it means to play for Scotland.”

Eight of Townsend’s starting XV were born outside of Scotland but are unlikely to be left in any doubt as to what is expected of them in dark blue.Hogg cited his predecessor as captain, Greig Laidlaw, as an inspiration when it came to leading his country.“Greig did a brilliant job for Scotland,” Hogg said. “For me, I learnt a huge amount about rugby and what it means to play for Scotland from him. He is a very passionate player and a passionate Scotsman.”The visitors will face a Wales side hurting from a heavy opening day defeat against Ireland in Dublin. The hosts have not lost their first two games in the Six Nations since 2007. Scotland, by contrast, have not won their first two since 1996. Something has to give.

Stuart Hogg leads his team into battle against Wales.