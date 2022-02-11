Six Nations: What channel is Wales v Scotland on? TV and radio coverage details

Wales v Scotland in the Six Nations takes place at the Principality Stadium on Saturday.

The Scots have not won in Cardiff for 20 years but face a Welsh side who lost heavily to Ireland in Dublin last week.

Who: Wales v Scotland

What: Guinness Six Nations

Where: Principality Stadium, Cardiff

When: 2.15pm, Saturday, February 12

Referee: Referee: Nic Berry (Australia)

Scotland team news

Scotland coach Gregor Townsend has made five changes to his starting XV for the match at the Principality Stadium, one of them injury enforced.

Jamie Ritchie tore his hamstring in the 20-17 Calcutta Cup victory and is out for the season after undergoing an operation. He is replaced in the back row by Exeter Chiefs’ Sam Skinner.

Townsend has selected a new front row to face Wales, with the trio that finished the match against England picked to start in Cardiff. Pierre Schoeman, Stuart McInally and WP Nel have been given the nod, with Rory Sutherland, George Turner and Zander Fagerson named on the bench. The latter three are likely to be introduced early in the second half.

The other change is in the backline, with Sione Tuipulotu preferred to Sam Johnson at inside centre.

Tuipulotu appeared as a substitute against England but this is the first Six Nations start for the Australian-born player who has Scottish and Tongan heritage.

There are two newcomers on the bench for Scotland; centre Cam Redpath, who has one cap, and the uncapped flanker Rory Darge.

Wales team news

Ospreys flanker Jac Morgan will make his Test debut on Saturday in one of four changes to the Welsh side. He replaces Ellis Jenkins and lines up at openside flanker in a reshaped back-row that also sees Ross Moriarty start at No 8 instead of Aaron Wainwright.

Morgan’s Ospreys team-mate Alex Cuthbert makes a first Six Nations appearance for five years, being preferred on the wing to Johnny McNicholl.

Josh Adams, who started at outside centre in Dublin, is out with a calf injury, so Owen Watkin fills the number 13 position.

How to watch the match on TV

The Six Nations Championship continues to be broadcast on free-to-air television following an announcement last year that a deal had been struck with BBC and ITV until 2025.

BBC TV will broadcast live coverage of every Wales and Scotland home match plus a highlights show every Sunday, while ITV will show England, France, Ireland and Italy’s home games.

BBC One’s coverage of Scotland v Wales will begin at 1.15pm on Saturday and will be presented by Gabby Logan. The match commentator will be the former Welsh international Eddie Butler, with analysis provided by Andy Nicol and Sam Warburton, former captains of Scotland and Wales, respectively.

Will there be radio coverage?

The match will be broadcast live on BBC Radio Scotland medium wave and the digital channel BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra.

Formbook

Scotland go into the game on the back of a fine win over England, the first time they have beaten the Auld Enemy in back-to-back seasons since 1983-84. Wales are the defending Six Nations champions but got the defence of their title off to a disappointing start with defeat in Dublin. History favours the hosts, with Scotland not having won in Cardiff since 2002.

Match odds