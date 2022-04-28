Scotland to play New Zealand at BT Murrayfield in November as autumn Tests are announced

Scotland face up to the New Zealand Haka at Murrayfield in 2017. Picture: Paul Devlin/SNS

It is the first time the All Blacks have played in Edinburgh since 2017 when Gregor Townsend’s side came agonisingly close to beating them.

This year’s match will take place at BT Murrayfield on Sunday 13 November, kick-off 2.15pm.

Scotland will also play Australia, Fiji, and Argentina in the 2022 Autumn Nations Series, with all games are at Murrayfield.

First up is the Wallabies on Saturday 29 October (5.30pm) and Scotland are looking for a fourth consecutive win against the Aussies. They beat Dave Rennie’s side 15-13 last autumn in a match notable for hooker Ewan Ashman’s stunning debut try.

Fiji will follow on Saturday 5 November (1pm) in the first meeting of the teams since 2018 when Tommy Seymour scored a hat-trick in a 54-17 win for Scotland.

The match with the All Blacks will be the centrepiece of the series, with Scotland still looking for their first win over the three-time world champions. New Zealand edged it 22-17 five years ago in a thriller at Murrayfield which saw Beauden Barrett deny Stuart Hogg late on with a brilliant cover tackle.

Scotland’s final Test will be against Argentina on Saturday 19 November (3.15pm). It will be their fourth game of the year against the Pumas, with a three-Test summer tour scheduled for July.

Scotland's Stuart Hogg (right) is tackled by Beauden Barrett late in the game as New Zealand win 22-17 in 2017. Picture: Bill Murray/SNS

All matches will be broadcast on Amazon Prime.

Townsend, the Scotland head coach, said: “The Autumn Nations Series provides a great opportunity for us to take on some of the leading teams in the southern hemisphere in front of our supporters as we look to improve ahead of next year’s Six Nations and the Rugby World Cup.

“We know Australia well having played them a number of times over recent years and it’s always a special occasion when they come to BT Murrayfield.

“Fiji are an exciting team to watch with their free flowing and powerful brand of rugby, and they can be one of the best teams in the world when they get their game right.

“Our contest against New Zealand will be eagerly anticipated by our supporters and players alike, providing world-class opposition. We’re really looking forward to playing them after missing out on the opportunity on two occasions over the past two years due to Covid.

“Our final fixture will be against Argentina which will be another familiar challenge for our squad on the back of this summer’s tour to South America. This final fixture means we will have played three out of the four Rugby Championship sides in a month which will be a great experience for our players.”

Autumn Nations Series Fixtures 2022

Scotland v Australia | Saturday 29 October, kick-off 5.30pm

Scotland v Fiji | Saturday 5 November, kick-off 1pm

Scotland v New Zealand | Sunday 13 November, kick-off 2.15pm