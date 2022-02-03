Scotland team to face England: Safe, strong, but don't listen to Eddie Jones - Scotsman Rugby Show

Gregor Townsend has named his Scotland team for Saturday’s eagerly-anticipated Calcutta Cup clash with England.

By Graham Bean
Thursday, 3rd February 2022, 5:18 pm
Updated Thursday, 3rd February 2022, 5:23 pm

The Six Nations begin with a bang on matchday one, with Eddie Jones’ men crossing the border to take on the Scots in front of a sell-out BT Murrayfield.

Scotland defeated England 11-6 at Twickenham when the two teams met last year, and Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend has named a strong, experienced team to take on the English, who are without a clutch of first picks due to injury.

Our chief rugby writer Graham Bean discusses the team with sports editor Mark Atkinson in our Scotsman Rugby Show …

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend during a Scotland Rugby training session at Oriam.

