Scotland Sevens international Jordan Edmunds, right, played Super6 rugby for Boroughmuir Bears. (Photo by Ross Brownlee / SNS Group)

The pair are among four called up, with experienced Glasgow Warriors forwards Fraser Brown and Scott Cummings also joining the group preparing for the game in Dublin on Saturday.

Three players have left the squad, with Kiran McDonald, Glen Young and the suspended Duhan van der Merwe all returning to their clubs.

Edmunds, 25, is a core member of the Scotland Sevens squad and made his debut for the side in the HSBC World Sevens Series event in Malaga in January.

Murphy Walker made his Glasgow Warriors debut against Sharks in the URC. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

The winger from Edinburgh played Super6 rugby for Boroughmuir Bears this season and came through the ranks of the Meggetland club having attended Boroughmuir High School. He is a Scotland Club international and has a background working in finance.

Walker, 22, is a tighthead prop with Glasgow Warriors and made his professional debut in a 35-24 victory over the Sharks at Scotstoun in the United Rugby Championship in October.

He is the nephew of Scotland’s 1990 Grand Slam hero Sean Lineen, and played for Scotland Under-20s at the 2018 and 2019 World Rugby Under-20 Championships.

Born in Dundee, he was part of the Strathallan side which won the Scottish Schools Cup in 2018.

The addition of Brown and Cummings to the squad is less surprising.

Brown, the Glasgow hooker, has over 50 caps and was in the last Scotland side to defeat Ireland, at Murrayfield in 2017.

Cummings was part of Gregor Townsend’s original 2022 Six Nations squad but suffered a knee injury which ruled him out of contention ahead of the France game.

Scotland are looking to build on last weekend’s win over Italy but have not won in Dublin since 2010.