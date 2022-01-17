Jamie Farndale to lead Scotland on their return to World Sevens Series

Jamie Farndale will captain Scotland at the World Series Sevens tournaments in Malaga and Seville. (Photo by Suhaimi Abdullah/Getty Images)

The tournament in Malaga kicks off on Friday and the Scots have been drawn in Pool A alongside South Africa, England and Fiji.

Head coach Ciaran Beattie has named the experienced Farndale as captain of the 13-player squad in a year in which Scotland will compete at the 2022 Commonwealth Games and 2022 Rugby Sevens World Cup.

Matt Davidson, Jordan Edmunds, Kaleem Barreto, Jacob Henry, Finn Callaghan, Grant Hughes and Reiss Cullen all in line to make their Scotland debuts in Spain.

There is a clutch of experienced names alongside Farndale in the form of Olympian Ross McCann, Gavin Lowe, Harvey Elms, Paddy Kelly and Lee Jones, who returns to the Scotland Sevens set-up for the first time since 2018.

The Scots will take on South Africa and England on Friday, and Fiji on Saturday, with the remaining matches determined by pool placings.

Farndale said: “It’s a huge honour to have been named as captain for our return to the HSBC World Sevens Series and having worked with this group of players since we came into camp in December, I am excited to see how we progress in 2022.”

Scotland 7s squad for Malaga and Seville: Kaleem Barreto, Finn Callaghan, Reiss Cullen, Matt Davidson, Jordan Edmunds, Harvey Elms, Jamie Farndale (c), Jacob Henry, Grant Hughes, Lee Jones, Paddy Kelly, Gavin Lowe, Ross McCann.

Scotland’s Pool A fixtures in Malaga

Fri 21 Jan: Scotland v South Africa (12:12pm), Scotland v England (4:34pm).

Sat 22 Jan: Scotland v Fiji (11:55am).