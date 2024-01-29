Scotland’s problems in the tighthead prop position have taken a turn for the worse with the news that WP Nel has had to withdraw from their Six Nations squad with a neck injury.

Nel, 37, has been a cornerstone of the Scottish scrum for almost a decade, usually as back-up to Zander Fagerson. Gregor Townsend, the national coach, has commented favourably on Nel’s form and fitness recently, stating that the Edinburgh prop was in the best condition of his career. He would almost certainly have been part of the match-day 23 for Saturday’s Six Nations opener against Wales but has now returned to the care of his club.

Javan Sebastian, Nel’s Edinburgh team-mate, has been called into the Scotland squad in his place. Sebastian, 29, was not part of Townsend’s original selection after sustaining a knee injury in Edinburgh’s win over Castres in the Challenge Cup on December 16 but has now been deemed fit enough to be called up. He was in Scotland’s World Cup squad and won his seventh cap in the win over Romania in France.

WP Nel has withdrawn from the Scotland squad with a neck injury and returned to the care of his club, Edinburgh. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

Nel is the second tighthead to withdraw from Townsend’s Six Nations group. Last week, the uncapped Will Hurd pulled out with a foot injury. The Leicester Tigers prop was replaced by another uncapped player, Elliot Millar-Mills of Northampton Saints.

Ross Thompson, the Glasgow Warriors stand-off, has also been added to the Scotland squad preparing for the Welsh match. Thompson, who has started just two matches for his club this season after an injury-interrupted campaign in 2022-23, will provide back-up to Finn Russell and Ben Healy at 10 after Adam Hastings dropped out through injury last week.

Meanwhile, Ben White suffered an injury scare in Toulon’s win over La Rochelle at the weekend. The scrum-half had to come off in the second half with a shoulder injury. White, 25, scored a try to help Toulon win the Top 14 match 25-23. The former London Irish player was then seen with an ice pack on the shoulder on the touchline after being replaced on 58 minutes.