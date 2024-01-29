Cam Redpath ends Edinburgh-Glasgow Warriors speculation by signing new deal with Bath

Scotland centre Cam Redpath has ended speculation about a potential move to either Edinburgh Rugby or Glasgow Warriors by committing his future to Bath until the summer of 2027.

The 24-year-old’s contract with the Gallagher Premiership had been due to expire at the end of the season, but on the eve of the Six Nations, Redpath has agreed a new three-year deal. There had been reports towards the end of last year that Scottish Rugby bosses wanted to bring the former Sale Sharks man north, but Redpath has opted to stay in the west country and continue his burgeoning rapport with fellow Scotland internationalist Finn Russell, who joined Bath this summer.

“I am buzzing,” said Redpath, who has been capped nine times for Scotland. “It’s been a good couple of years since I joined. Obviously at the start of my career here it was a bit tough through injury and a few things that kept me on the sidelines for a while but the last year and a half for me has been really good. I am really enjoying my rugby, and enjoying the group that we’ve got here, whether that’s the coaches, the staff, the players and the fans. It’s a great place to be and I am loving it. I feel that we’ve got a really good chance of winning something, so I am really happy and really enjoying what we are building here.”

Cam Redpath, right, will continue at Bath alongside fellow Scotland internationalist Finn Russell.