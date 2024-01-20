Almost three months after his last outing, the winger made his comeback from an ankle injury for Glasgow Warriors against Toulon on Friday night and played the full 80 minutes as Franco Smith’s side booked their place in the last 16 of the Champions Cup with a 29-5 win.

It’s the last competitive action for Glasgow before the Six Nations kicks off for Scotland with a game against Wales on February 3. With Edinburgh wing Darcy Graham having been sent for a scan on a groin issue a space could open up for Steyn, just as it did in last year’s Six Nations.

The Glasgow captain started all five of Scotland’s championship games in 2023 when Graham was ruled out by a knee injury. It’s not yet clear how serious the latest problem is for the Edinburgh man but Steyn feels he is ready to step up to Test level after his outing against Toulon. “Yeah,” he said. “If it were to happen, I’m sure my lungs would tell me a different story but I’m comfortable I’ve got a good enough idea of what I need from my body.”

Despite the long lay-off, Steyn said he felt strong and sharp throughout the win at Scotstoun. “It comes back fairly quickly. I said to myself just to keep it simple and do the basics, carry well and work hard and you do. Training is great for that. Having two weeks of team training before the game is really good for that, you get your sharpness up and get into a rhythm.

“It was great to be back, especially at home and a great game to come back to, to win in the Champions Cup. I’m proud of the way the boys stepped, particularly after all the effort that went into the Exeter game where we just came unstuck.”

Glasgow had been denied a famous win at Sandy Park when Euan Ferrie’s last-gasp try was disallowed but the win over Toulon clinched their place in the first knockout round of the Champions Cup. Steyn had hoped to be back for the Exeter match but the decision was taken to give him another week to build his fitness following the ankle injury he sustained against Connacht on October 28 which required surgery. The last 16 ties will take place on the first weekend of April as the focus now switches to the Six Nations. Steyn’s involvement last year was the first time he had enjoyed a sustained run as a Scotland starter and the 29-year-old felt it was hugely beneficial.

“It was massive,” he said. “That’s why I was keen to get the Exeter game because nothing replaces the rhythm you get from playing a run of games and that’s why the Six Nations was awesome. It was great to be a part of that group that was fighting so well and we got off to a great start. I’d never had more than two consecutive caps without falling out so that period of playing five games and to get a rhythm was awesome.”