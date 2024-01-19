Glasgow Warriors' Toulon revenge mission accomplished as Sione Tuipulotu shines and Scotland duo return

Glasgow Warriors secured their place in the last 16 of the Investec Champions Cup with a 29-5 bonus-point victory over Toulon at a sold-out Scotstoun and will be rewarded with an away tie on the first weekend of April.

Given the quality of opposition alongside them in Pool 3, it represents a significant achievement for Franco Smith’s team, who have completed the group phase of Europe’s elite club competition with wins over two French sides, Bayonne and Toulon, and defeats by two English clubs, Northampton and Exeter.

They also managed to exact a measure of revenge on the team that defeated them in last season’s Challenge Cup final in Dublin. The Toulon side they faced at the Aviva was very different to the one which lined up at Scotstoun and the Warriors enjoyed the upper hand throughout. Two tries apiece from Kyle Rowe and Huw Jones and one from Josh McKay had them in the driving seat and the centre combination of Jones and Sione Tuipulotu was particularly impressive – good news for Scotland ahead of the forthcoming Six Nations. Jack Dempsey and Kyle Steyn made their long awaited comebacks from injury to further boost the national side ahead of the opener against Wales on February 3.

Glasgow Warriors' Huw Jones scores a try during the win over Toulon.

Glasgow were forced into a late change when Richie Gray pulled up in the warm-up and he was replaced by Scott Cummings, with Alex Samuel coming on to the bench. Cummings would find himself involved early on but not in the way he would have wished. There seemed to be little danger when McKay picked up the ball deep in his own half but the Warriors full-back embarked on a slaloming run and had enough pace to outrun everyone and score what appeared to be a stunning solo try. Matthew Carley, the English referee, wasn’t so sure and after a consultation with the television match official the score was chalked off for blocking, with Cummings thought to have been the culprit.

It seemed harsh and TMO Ian Tempest’s decision certainly provoked a stormy reaction in the Scotstoun stands. Glasgow weren’t to be denied for long and seven minutes later Rowe gave them the lead. Jones and Tuipulotu, reunited in the centre, were the creators, playing in Rowe who scored in the corner.

Jones has been shunted out to the wing recently to cover injuries but was back in his natural midfield habitat and looked to be revelling in it. He helped create the first try and scored the second himself, running the perfect line to capitalise on Tuipulotu’s slick service. George Horne’s conversion moved Glasgow 12-0 ahead.

The home side’s control of the match was loosened by Toulon’s impressive start to the second half. The introduction of fly-half Enzo Herve seemed to give them a bit more spark and Seta Tuicuvu, their outside centre, went close. The French side maintained the pressure and worked the ball wide to right winger Gaël Drean who had time and space to score in the corner and cut Glasgow’s lead to seven points.

There was no panic in the home ranks and, re-energised by a new front row, they retook control with two tries in four minutes, both stemming from Toulon overthrows. Johnny Matthews, on for George Turner, had a big hand in the first. His driving run had the visitors pinned back on their line and he then had the presence of mind to flick a delightful looped pass to McKay who finally got the try his performance deserved. Dempsey had a hand in the next one and it was Jones who finished it off with a neat dummy.

Glasgow kept going and added a fifth try after the hooter through Rowe, his second of the match.

Glasgow Warriors scorers: Tries: Rowe 2, Jones 2, McKay. Cons: Horne 2.

Toulon scorers: Try: Drean.

Glasgow Warriors: J McKay; K Steyn (c), H Jones (S McDowall 65), S Tuipulotu, K Rowe; T Jordan, G Horne (22 Ben Afshar 72); J Bhatti (O Kebble 52), G Turner (J Matthews 52), L Sordoni (Z Fagerson 52), M Williamson, S Cummings (A Samuel 72), A Miller (E Ferrie 39), M Fagerson (H Venter 65), J Dempsey.

Toulon: A Luc; G Drean, S Tuicuvu, M Smaili (E Herve 40), G Villiere (M Rabut 33); J Sinzelle, V Lobzhanidze (J Danglot 66); B Devaux (F Gonzalez 72), 2 Teddy Baubigny (16 J Singleton 66), E Setiano (K Brookes 48), S Rebbadj, A Warion (M Halagahu 58), J Coulon, 7 M le Corvec (C du Preez 62), F Isa.

Referee: Matthew Carley (Eng).