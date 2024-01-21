Scotland reveal new co-captains for Six Nations as Darcy Graham ruled out of opening matches

New captains will lead Scotland into the 2024 Guinness Six Nations after Gregor Townsend announced that Jamie Ritchie was being replaced.

The head coach hinted that a change was imminent when he announced his squad on Tuesday and he confirmed the news on Sunday with the appointment of Finn Russell and Rory Darge as co-captains. It has also been announced that winger Darcy Graham has been ruled out for at least the first two games of the Six Nations with a quad injury. He has been replaced in the squad by Ross McCann, the Great Britain Sevens winger who played for Edinburgh at the start of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Rugby Union newsletter – get the latest Scottish news to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The decision to share the captaincy between Russell and Darge is an interesting one. Both have recent experience of being skipper. Darge did the job for the first time in the July Test against Italy, and Russell was captain for the game against France at Murrayfield in August. Darge, 23, is currently recuperating from a knee injury sustained while playing for Glasgow against Edinburgh at Murrayfield on December 30 and faces a race to be fit for the Six Nations opener against Wales in Cardiff on February 3. Russell, 31, is one of the squad’s most experienced players and won his 75th Scotland cap at last year’s Rugby World Cup.

Finn Russell, above, will share Scotland Six Nations captaincy duties with Rory Darge.

Ritchie, 27, who led the team in last year’s Six Nations and the World Cup, remains part of the squad and has been urged to now focus on his game. He made his comeback from a jaw injury in Edinburgh’s win over Scarlets on Friday but faces a battle to retain his place as a starter in Scotland’s back row given the level of competition from the likes of Darge, Luke Crosbie, Matt Fagerson, Andy Christie, Jack Dempsey and Josh Bayliss. “Jamie has done an excellent job as our captain since October 2022 and he will continue to be one of the key leaders in our group,” said Townsend. “He now has the opportunity to focus more on his game and deliver his best rugby over the next few weeks.”

Townsend added: “Appointing co-captains for this year’s Guinness Six Nations allows us to further grow and develop the leadership within the squad. Rory and Finn captained Scotland last summer and bring different strengths and styles of leadership to the table. Both are highly respected within our squad and have been part of our leadership group for some time. I’m sure they will thrive with this responsibility and lean on our other leaders to drive certain aspects of our preparation, mindset and performance.”

Darge, who has been capped 15 times and made his Test debut against Wales in Cardiff two years ago, said: “I enjoyed captaining the team last summer and immediately felt proud when Gregor told me the news. To co-captain your country is a tremendous honour and to do it alongside a guy like Finn who is respected across the game and such a talented player will be great for me. Everyone in our leadership group plays a vital role and we all have strengths that will take the team forward. This year’s Guinness Six Nations represents a chance for us to continue to progress as a group and everyone is looking forward to that first game against Wales.”

Russell, who has been in excellent form for Bath since his summer move from Racing 92, said: “Playing for Scotland is a huge honour and to co-captain the side is a privilege and something I am proud of. We have such a talented squad and to lead them alongside Rory represents a massive opportunity. I can’t wait to get started with this year’s championship. Rory has been a key player for us since he made his debut and leads by example during matches and in training. We’ll both have different leadership styles which will complement each other and ultimately benefit the team as we go into the tournament.”

Sevens winger Ross McCann has been drafted into the Scotland squad as cover for the injured Darcy Graham.

While Scotland will go into the championship with a highly talented group, the loss of Graham for the Wales game and the second match, against France at home, is a real blow. The Edinburgh winger has been blighted by injury this season. The latest issue follows problems with his knee and hip. Graham would almost certainly have been one of Scotland’s starting wingers in the Six Nations opener, alongside Duhan van der Merwe. Townsend will now look to Kyle Steyn, Kyle Rowe, Arron Reed, and McCann.