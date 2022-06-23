Scotland name team to play Chile in A international in Santiago - new captain, six uncapped players involved

Gregor Townsend has named three uncapped players in his Scotland A starting XV for the match against Chile on Saturday.

By Graham Bean
Thursday, 23rd June 2022
Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend has named his team to play Chile. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)
Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend has named his team to play Chile. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

Flanker Ben Muncaster, full-back Ollie Smith and centre Matt Currie have been picked for the game in Santiago, with another three uncapped players on the bench: hooker Johnny Matthews, prop Murphy Walker and lock Glen Young.

Luke Crosbie, the Edinburgh back row, will captain the team in the non-cap international which is the first game of a South American tour which will continue with a three-Test series against Argentina in July. Sione Tuipulotu of Glasgow Warriors is vice-captain.

The match falls outside the designated international window and the team is comprised of Scottish-based players with the exception of Scarlets prop Javan Sebastian.

It is the first time Scotland have played an A international since February 2014 when they drew 16-16 with England Saxons at Scotstoun, Byron McGuigan scoring Scotland’s try.

Scotland A team (v Chile, Estadio Santa Laura Universidad SEK, Santiago, Saturday, 9pm BST)

15. Ollie Smith - Glasgow Warriors - 0 caps

14. Damien Hoyland - Edinburgh Rugby - 4 caps

13. Matt Currie - Edinburgh Rugby - 0 caps

12. Sione Tuipulotu - Glasgow Warriors - (Vice-Captain) - 5 caps

11. Rufus McLean - Glasgow Warriors - 2 caps

10. Ross Thompson - Glasgow Warriors - 1 cap

9. George Horne - Glasgow Warriors - 17 caps

1. Jamie Bhatti - Glasgow Warriors - 22 caps

2. Dave Cherry - Edinburgh Rugby - 5 caps

3. Javan Sebastian - Scarlets - 1 cap

4. Jamie Hodgson - Edinburgh Rugby - 5 caps

5. Scott Cummings - Glasgow Warriors - 21 caps

6. Ben Muncaster - Edinburgh Rugby - 0 caps

7. Luke Crosbie - Edinburgh Rugby- (Captain) - 1 cap

8. Matt Fagerson - Glasgow Warriors - 21 caps

Replacements

16. Johnny Matthews - Glasgow Warriors - 0 caps

17. Pierre Schoeman - Edinburgh Rugby - 9 caps

18. Murphy Walker - Glasgow Warriors - 0 caps

19. Glen Young - Edinburgh Rugby - 0 caps

20. Magnus Bradbury - Edinburgh Rugby - 18 caps

21. Ali Price - Glasgow Warriors - 51 caps

22. Blair Kinghorn - Edinburgh Rugby - 31 caps

23. Mark Bennett - Edinburgh Rugby - 24 caps

