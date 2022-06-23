Scotland name team to play Chile in A international in Santiago - new captain, six uncapped players involved

Flanker Ben Muncaster, full-back Ollie Smith and centre Matt Currie have been picked for the game in Santiago, with another three uncapped players on the bench: hooker Johnny Matthews, prop Murphy Walker and lock Glen Young.
Luke Crosbie, the Edinburgh back row, will captain the team in the non-cap international which is the first game of a South American tour which will continue with a three-Test series against Argentina in July. Sione Tuipulotu of Glasgow Warriors is vice-captain.
The match falls outside the designated international window and the team is comprised of Scottish-based players with the exception of Scarlets prop Javan Sebastian.
It is the first time Scotland have played an A international since February 2014 when they drew 16-16 with England Saxons at Scotstoun, Byron McGuigan scoring Scotland’s try.
Scotland A team (v Chile, Estadio Santa Laura Universidad SEK, Santiago, Saturday, 9pm BST)
15. Ollie Smith - Glasgow Warriors - 0 caps
14. Damien Hoyland - Edinburgh Rugby - 4 caps
13. Matt Currie - Edinburgh Rugby - 0 caps
12. Sione Tuipulotu - Glasgow Warriors - (Vice-Captain) - 5 caps
11. Rufus McLean - Glasgow Warriors - 2 caps
10. Ross Thompson - Glasgow Warriors - 1 cap
9. George Horne - Glasgow Warriors - 17 caps
1. Jamie Bhatti - Glasgow Warriors - 22 caps
2. Dave Cherry - Edinburgh Rugby - 5 caps
3. Javan Sebastian - Scarlets - 1 cap
4. Jamie Hodgson - Edinburgh Rugby - 5 caps
5. Scott Cummings - Glasgow Warriors - 21 caps
6. Ben Muncaster - Edinburgh Rugby - 0 caps
7. Luke Crosbie - Edinburgh Rugby- (Captain) - 1 cap
8. Matt Fagerson - Glasgow Warriors - 21 caps
Replacements
16. Johnny Matthews - Glasgow Warriors - 0 caps
17. Pierre Schoeman - Edinburgh Rugby - 9 caps
18. Murphy Walker - Glasgow Warriors - 0 caps
19. Glen Young - Edinburgh Rugby - 0 caps
20. Magnus Bradbury - Edinburgh Rugby - 18 caps
21. Ali Price - Glasgow Warriors - 51 caps
22. Blair Kinghorn - Edinburgh Rugby - 31 caps
23. Mark Bennett - Edinburgh Rugby - 24 caps