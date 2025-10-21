Scotland key man to be given every chance to face All Blacks after seven-month absence

Townsend has big decision to make on his world class forward

Sign up to our Rugby Union newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gregor Townsend is considering throwing Zander Fagerson straight in against the All Blacks next month as Scotland target “a historic result” at Murrayfield during the Quilter Nations Series.

Townsend has named the tighthead prop in his 45-man squad for the four-match programme despite his injury issues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fagerson, 29, will have been absent from rugby for over seven months by the time the Scots face New Zealand in Edinburgh on November 8.

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend at Oriam where he talked through his squad for autumn's Quilter Nations Series. | SNS Group

He was sidelined initially by a calf problem which caused him to miss the British and Irish Lions’ tour of Australia but then suffered a knee injury during his training comeback.

Influential duo on target for return

He has not played since Glasgow Warriors’ home win over Leicester Tigers in the Champions Cup on April 5 but is back in training and Townsend admits he faces a tough call on the player he considers one of the finest in world rugby.

Fagerson is unlikely to be available for Scotland’s autumn opener against the USA in Edinburgh on November 1 but should come into contention for the New Zealand game along with his Glasgow team-mate Rory Darge who is also working his way back to fitness from a knee injury. The Scots will also face Argentina and Tonga over the autumn.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Zander Fagerson has not played since April 5. | SNS Group / SRU

“Regarding Zander and Rory, they're on target to be available for the New Zealand game,” said Townsend. “Now, we'll see how they are in camp next week, but they're progressing well, and we want to be in a place for the New Zealand game that we've got a decision to make. They're available for selection, and we'll see whether they are going to be in the squad for that game.”

‘It would be historic’

Scotland, famously, have never beaten the All Blacks. This is the first meeting of the sides since 2022 and the import of the occasion is not lost on Townsend.

“We know that it would be historic to beat New Zealand, but that's the target for us, just like it was last year when we took on South Africa at this time, the world champions,” said the coach.

The availability of Fagerson would be a huge help given how significant the scrum battle will be but Townsend acknowledged that he would have to proceed with caution. Asked if it was realistic to start Fagerson against New Zealand without the prop having played this season, Townsend said: “That'll be the question I'll have to answer in about a week's time. We know how Zander's progressing. He's started some scrummaging, he's running. We will want to see him train next week in full scrums.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We believe he'll be back to full training and available for that New Zealand game. Right now, I can't honestly make a call on whether we think he'll be playing against New Zealand.

Gregor Townsend is hopeful Zander Fagerson will be back to full training ahead of the New Zealand game. | SNS Group / SRU

“We know him as a player and how he's responded after injuries, what his value is to the team. But we need to see him at training. We need to get a feel for where he is and that'll be through the coaches’ contributions and Zander and the medics to see, ‘right, you're ready to go or it's the following week or even Tonga’. But our aim is to be able to have both Zander and Rory in that selection discussion on the Monday of the New Zealand week.”

One of the best in the world

Townsend tried to play down Scotland’s lack of experience in the tighthead role below Fagerson but the other three in the squad - D’Arcy Rae, Murphy Walker and Elliot Millar Mills - have only 16 caps between them. Fagerson has 75.

“We have one of the best tightheads in the world, and we have had for a number of years. That is a brilliant position to be in,” said Townsend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Zander played 80 minutes against France [in this year’s Six Nations] and was outstanding against one of the biggest packs in the world. I think they were 7-1 [split of forwards and backs] that day on the bench and scrummed really well, but Zander was carrying right to the end of the game. His value to the team is very high.

“I look at Elliot Millar Mills and how he played in that [Champions Cup] semi-final for Northampton against Leinster. He's really come back into form over the summer.

“We've got developing tightheads as well coming through. We know we're in a position where we're trying to create more depth, with Fin Richardson going on the summer tour, with Murphy Walker being back available and playing.

“But we also have one of the best tightheads in the world and I'd prefer to be in this situation, than with more depth and not the same quality.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scotland play USA on Saturday, November 1 (5.40pm), New Zealand on Saturday, November 8 (3.10pm), Argentina on Sunday, November 16 (3.10pm) and Tonga on Sunday, November 23 (1.40pm). All matches will be at Murrayfield.

Full Scotland squad

Forwards: Ewan Ashman, Josh Bayliss, Magnus Bradbury, Gregor Brown, Scott Cummings, Rory Darge, Jack Dempsey, Matt Fagerson, Zander Fagerson, Grant Gilchrist, Patrick Harrison, Nathan MacBeth, Alexander Masibaka, Liam McConnell, Elliot Millar Mills, Harri Morris, Andy Onyeama-Christie, D’Arcy Rae, Dylan Richardson, Jamie Ritchie, Alex Samuel, Pierre Schoeman, Rory Sutherland, Marshall Sykes, George Turner, Murphy Walker, Max Williamson.