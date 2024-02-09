Scotland lift the Doddie Weir Cup trophy after their victory over Wales on the first weekend of the Six Nations 2024.

This Saturday (February 10) will see Scotland play their second game of this year's Six Nations Championship - against France at Murrayfield.

They'll be hoping to build on narrow win against Wales - when they seemed to have won the game by halftime, only to very neary lose it after a stirring Welsh comeback.

Here are all the facts and figures relating to the fixture you need to know.

When are Scotland playing France in the Six Nations?

Scotland v France takes place on Saturday, February 10, with the match kicking off at 2.15pm.

It's being played at Murrayfield Stadium, in Edinburgh.

Can I watch the game on television?

The match will be broadcast live on BBC One and BBC iPlayer, with coverage starting at 1.15pm.

Who is the referee?

The referee is Nic Berry from Australia with assistants referees are Nika Amashukeli (Georgia) and Jordan Way (Australia). Brian MacNeice (Ireland) is in charge of the TMO.

Who has won the most games in the fixture?

Scotland have played France have played each other 102 times since 1910. France are ahead, winning 59 matches, compared to Scotland's 40 matches. Three matches have been drawn. In that time France have scored a total of 1,582 points, compared to Scotland's 1,340.

When did Scotland last beat France?

Scotland beat France 25–21 at Murrayfield last year during a warm up game for the 2023 World Cup. The last time Scotland beat France in the Six Nations was a 23–27 win at the Stade de France in 2021. The last time they beat them in the Six Nations at Murrayfield was in 2020 when they triumphed 28–17.

What's been the biggest winning margin and points scored?

France's largest points total was 51 on October 25, 2003, while Scotland's largest score was 36 on April 10, 1999.

France's largest winning margin was 42 on October 25, 2003, while Scotland won by 28 points on January 20, 1912.

Which team has the longest winning streak?

France won ten successive games between 2007 and 2016, while Scotland managed a five match winning streak between 1925 and 1930.

What are the odds of a Scottish win?