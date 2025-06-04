Scotland duo named in URC team of the season as 'Elite XV' unveiled

Edinburgh and Glasgow represented in selection

Sign up to our Rugby Union newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two Scotland players have been named in the United Rugby Championship ‘Elite XV’ for the 2024-25 campaign.

Edinburgh’s Darcy Graham and Glasgow Warriors’ Rory Darge both feature in the selection which was determined by a media vote.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Graham, 27, bounced back from an injury-ravaged 2023-24 season to help Edinburgh reach the URC play-offs for the first time in three years where they lost at the weekend to the Bulls in South Africa in the quarter-finals. The capital club also reached the semi-finals of the Challenge Cup.

Edinburgh's Darcy Graham (left) and Glasgow Warriors' Rory Darge have both been named in the URC 'Elite XV' as voted by the rugby media. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group) | SNS Group

The Scotland winger scored 15 tries over the course of the season, seven for the national team and eight for Edinburgh.

Darge, 25, has enjoyed another excellent season for Glasgow which is not over yet. The defending URC champions face Leinster in the semi-finals in Dublin on Saturday with Franco Smith’s side aiming to become the first to win the competition two years running.

Two Scotland players featured in last season’s URC Elite XV, Jamie Ritchie of Edinburgh and Sione Tuipulotu of Glasgow, which is always announced before the tournament winners are known.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nine different teams are represented in the new Elite XV which features three players each from the Bulls and Munster.

The Bulls, who play the Sharks in the other semi-final on Saturday, supply three forwards to the XV: props Jan-Hendrik Wessels and Wilco Louw and No 8 Cameron Hanekom. The Munster players selected are centre Tom Farrell, scrum-half Craig Casey and lock Tadhg Beirne. Beirne, Hanekom and Louw have all made the Elite XV for the second season in a row.

The Elite XV is determined by a media vote and players must have made at least nine appearances to be considered, with the media panel provided a shortlist of 10 per position by URC StatMaster.

Meanwhile, Hanekom has been named as Next-Gen Player of the Season. He joins Ruben van Heerden (Tackle Machine), Tom Farrell (Playmaker), Ioan Llyod (Gilbert Golden Boot), Harri Millard (OFX Top Try Scorer), and Cam Winnett (Ironman) in winning individual awards for the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

URC Elite XV 2024-25