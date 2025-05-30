'Class': Glasgow Warriors return to type as Scotstoun rocks to brilliant rugby in URC play-offs

Sign up to our Rugby Union newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This was more like it. Glasgow Warriors fought tooth and nail to win the United Rugby Championship last season and they are not going to give up their crown easily.

This 36-18 victory over the Stormers puts them into next weekend's semi-finals where they will meet the winners of the Leinster-Scarlets tie.

Glasgow were worth their win as they brought to an end a run of three successive defeats in the URC. They had Scotstoun rocking at times with some brilliant rugby, shaking off their recent indifferent form. They scored five tries, the pick of them being a brilliant team effort which was finished by George Horne.

George Horne celebrates his try as Glasgow Warriors take down Stormers in the URC quarter-finals. | SNS Group

The scrum-half was excellent but there were so many star performers on the night to suggest Glasgow are coming to the boil at just the right time. Henco Venter, returning from a six-game suspension, was everywhere and also bagged a try. Fellow back-rower Rory Darge opened the scoring for the hosts and was a menace throughout, making over 20 tackles. Tom Jordan was back to his very best and Kyle Rowe weighed in with two tries and justified his selection ahead of the unlucky Sebastian Cancelliere.

For Stormers, it is an abrupt end to their URC season and a sense of deja vu: they were eliminated in the quarter-final at Scotstoun by Glasgow last season too.

“It feels class,” said Darge afterwards. “This is potentially our last game here at Scotstoun [this season] so we wanted to put a performance and get a result. When we bring physicality we get it right mentally too. To a man, we were on it.

Stormers’ fast start

The Warriors had to work hard to wear down the South African visitors. The Stormers had the wind at their backs and made a lively start. Glasgow conceded an early scrum penalty and it was an area in which they would struggle during the first half. Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu opted to take the three points but Glasgow took control thereafter, even if the scoreboard didn’t reflect fully their dominance.

They were lively and inventive and scored three first-half tries as the fates conspired against the visitors. They lost their captain, Salmaan Moerat, to a head injury and then winger Seabelo Senatla was yellow-carded for stopping a try illegally following a crisp break by Kyle Steyn.

The first try followed immediately and it came from a clever lineout ploy. Scott Cummings leapt high in the air but hooker Gregor Hiddleston threw it short to Euan Ferrie who shipped it on to Darge to score. The Warriors got their second six minutes later when Sione Tuipulotu kicked a long, measured grubber into space. Rowe latched on to it to score. Horne made sure with both conversions to put Glasgow 14-3 ahead with 15 minutes on the clock.

Sione Tuipulotu chips the ball through the Stormers defence. | SNS Group

The Stormers stayed in touch with a second Feinberg-Mngomezulu penalty and they narrowed the gap further as Glasgow continued to struggle at the scrum. Feinberg-Mngomezulu hoisted a free-kick high in the air and the ball bounced off Senatla’s knee on the way down. The winger had just returned from the sin-bin but gratefully latched on to the loose ball to score Stormers’ first try. Feinberg-Mngomezulu converted to make it a one-point game.

Glasgow’s response was immediate as they scored their third try from the restart. Again, it came from a lineout but this time via a more traditional driving maul, with Venter picking up from the tail to score.

It was breathless stuff and there were casualties. Dan du Plessis departed on the half-hour to be replaced by Springbok Manie Libbok and two minutes later there was the sad sight of Murphy Walker trudging off. The Warriors prop was making his first start of the season after a succession of injuries but had to make way for Sam Talakai.

Glasgow’s strong defence

The Stormers ended the half in the ascendancy but Glasgow’s defence was resolute and when they won a turnover against Feinberg-Mngomezulu it was celebrated like a try.

As befitting a knockout tie, both sides were throwing caution to the wind and there were three tries in the opening 11 minutes of the second half. The Stormers struck first, Senatla running in his second after an assist by Warrick Gelant and a lovely dummy from Libbok. Feinberg-Mngomezulu had the conversion to put the Stormers ahead but he missed and Glasgow led 19-18.

The Warriors in full flow are a joy to watch and their next two tries were thrilling scores. Rowe finished the first after a brilliant surging run by the outstanding Jordan and then Horne scored the try of the night. It began when Glasgow pinched a Stormers lineout and continued with Jordan’s brilliant looped pass to Josh McKay. The full-back shipped it on to Rowe and the winger was admirably unselfish as he tossed it back inside rather than go for his hat-trick. Horne grabbed it gratefully and then converted his own score to make it 33-18 to the hosts. It was the scrum-half’s 13th try of the season and he added a penalty five minutes later to put the Warriors out of sight.

Glasgow will find out on Saturday who they will meet in the semis. If it's Leinster they will travel to Dublin but if it's Scarlets Glasgow will have home advantage.

Warriors will find out the identity of their semi-final opponents on Saturday. | SNS Group

Teams and scorers

Glasgow Warriors: Tries: Darge, Rowe 2, Venter, Horne. Cons: Horne 4. Pens: Horne. Stormers: Tries: Senatla 2. Cons: Feinberg-Mngomezulu. Pens: Feinberg-Mngomezulu 2.

Yellow card: Seabelo Senatla (Stormers, 9min)

Glasgow Warriors: J McKay; K Rowe, S McDowall (A Hastings 61), S Tuipulotu, K Steyn; T Jordan, G Horne (J Dobie 70); J Bhatti (N McBeth 61), G Hiddleston (J Matthews 61), M Walker (S Talakai 33), A Samuel (M Williamson 61), S Cummings, E Ferrie (J Mann 61), R Darge, H Venter (M Duncan 72).

DHL Stormers: W Gelant; B Loader, S Hartzenberg (H Jantjies 58), D du Plessis (M Libbok 29), S Senatla; S Feinberg-Mngomezulu, S Ungerer; A Vermaak (V Matongo 51), A-H Venter (J Dweba 63), N Fouche (S Sandi 57), A Moerat (JD Schickerling 8), R van Heerden (C Evans 57), P de Villiers, M Theunissen (L Nel 65), E Roos.

Referee: Andrew Brace (IRFU).