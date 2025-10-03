Scotland close in on new defence coach - but it's another job share

Ex-rugby league man in talks to replace Tandy

Scotland are closing in on the appointment of Lee Radford as their new defence coach but he is likely to combine the role with his job at Northampton Saints, initially at least.

Gregor Townsend has been looking for a replacement for Steve Tandy since the latter was appointed head coach of Wales in July.

Tandy had built a reputation as one of world rugby’s foremost experts on defence and talks are nearing a conclusion with Radford to fill the vacancy left by the Welshman.

Lee Radford, the Northampton Saints assistant coach. | Getty Images

Radford, 46, would continue to work with Northampton but would be released to join Scotland for the autumn international window and the 2026 Six Nations. Murrayfield chiefs hope to then secure his services exclusively on a longer term basis.

It emerged this week that Townsend himself would also be combining his Scotland job with another role. The national head coach is taking up a position with Red Bull as their “strategic advisor and consultant on global rugby strategy”. The news came just a month after Townsend signed a new contract with Scottish Rugby through to the 2027 World Cup.

Key role in title win

Radford’s background is in rugby league. He played for Hull FC, Bradford Bulls and England, winning the Super League and Challenge Cup with Bradford. He moved into coaching with Hull FC and led them to Challenge Cup success in 2016 and 2017.

He was sacked by Hull in 2020 and switched to rugby union, joining US Major League Rugby side Dallas Jackals as defensive coach. He returned to league to work with Castleford Tigers in 2021 then moved back to union with Northampton in 2023 and is credited with a key role in their Premiership triumph of 2024.